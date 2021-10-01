Trending:

Tiffany Haddish Says LeBron James Inspired Her Recent Splurge

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Tiffany Haddish attends the red carpet of the movie "The Card Counter" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish Says LeBron James Inspired Her Recent Splurge

Her latest purchase is not what you expect!

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 1, 2021 / 10:03 AM

Written by Alexis Reese

Tiffany Haddish can admit that she has been treating herself to the finer things lately, and her latest splurge was inspired by NBA superstar LeBron James

Appearing on PEOPLE’s Every Day podcast, the actress revealed some of the big baller purchases she has made over the years.

“Now, just recently in 2020, I bought a hypobaric chamber. That was a huge splurge,” she shared. “That was a down payment on a little house in Texas. That's because I saw LeBron James, and he said he be in hypobaric chambers.”

RELATED: Common Responds To Tiffany Haddish’s Ring Comment

Haddish added, “I said, 'Well, if he is performing at his best coming out of a hypobaric chamber, I need to be getting a hypobaric chamber, too, so I can perform at my best.'”

Before she dropped major coins for the hypobaric chamber, the Girls Trip star said her first splurging experience was a microscope that she purchased. 

“That was back in 2016, 2015. Maybe that was 2014 when I bought the microscope. That was splurging, okay? It was like a $300 microscope,” she said, adding that she enjoys looking at germs and is interested in nature. 

The 41-year-old is also set to host and co-produce the new ATTN: and Chime series Hotline Cha-Ching where she and her guests discuss all things money and finance while sharing advice and real-life stories.  

Hotline Cha-Ching premieres across ATTN:'s social channels Oct. 11.

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs