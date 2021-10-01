Tiffany Haddish Says LeBron James Inspired Her Recent Splurge

Tiffany Haddish can admit that she has been treating herself to the finer things lately, and her latest splurge was inspired by NBA superstar LeBron James.

Appearing on PEOPLE’s Every Day podcast, the actress revealed some of the big baller purchases she has made over the years.

“Now, just recently in 2020, I bought a hypobaric chamber. That was a huge splurge,” she shared. “That was a down payment on a little house in Texas. That's because I saw LeBron James, and he said he be in hypobaric chambers.”

RELATED: Common Responds To Tiffany Haddish’s Ring Comment

Haddish added, “I said, 'Well, if he is performing at his best coming out of a hypobaric chamber, I need to be getting a hypobaric chamber, too, so I can perform at my best.'”

Before she dropped major coins for the hypobaric chamber, the Girls Trip star said her first splurging experience was a microscope that she purchased.

“That was back in 2016, 2015. Maybe that was 2014 when I bought the microscope. That was splurging, okay? It was like a $300 microscope,” she said, adding that she enjoys looking at germs and is interested in nature.

The 41-year-old is also set to host and co-produce the new ATTN: and Chime series Hotline Cha-Ching where she and her guests discuss all things money and finance while sharing advice and real-life stories.

Hotline Cha-Ching premieres across ATTN:'s social channels Oct. 11.