Common Responds To Tiffany Haddish’s Ring Comment

After Tiffany Haddish made a comment about what she would want if marriage is ever in the cards, her boyfriend Common is now responding.

In case you missed it, the comedian and actress recently appeared on the Smartless podcast Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett and told the trio that she wouldn't want a ring if her man popped the question.

"You know, they present you with a ring. I want him to present me with the deed to a duplex or a 36-plex. Present me with an apartment building," she said.

As far Common, he spoke with TooFab and responded, saying: "She always says that. She's about getting the land. I love that; I mean, that's great. I respect that. You know, that's what she wants; you gotta give the woman what she wants."

While there is no word about a proposal, Common did share what he would do if that time did come.

"I'm gonna do what's good for me and the lady. Right now, all I want is happiness, good times, peace on Earth, and getting great, great great work," he said.

Adding, "I just take it day by day; I stay in the present. It's all love, but I stay in the present. Tiffany is a wonderful, wonderful woman, a wonderful partner. But, you know, I just take it day by day ... we're not discussing marriage right now."

The pair first met on the set of the film The Kitchen. In the midst of the COVID quarantine, Haddish shared that she was quarantined with the star. In the summer of 2020, the couple made their relationship public.