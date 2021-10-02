Nick Cannon Sports Mismatched Crocs, White Fur On Red Carpet At Hip Hop Awards

Did Nick Cannon show up on the red carpet of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Friday evening (October 1), sporting golden armor, boxers, a white fur coat and, well, mismatched Crocs?
And wait for it, did the Wild ‘N Out host accessorize the ensemble with festive socks and a gold bowl, which covered his red locs? And did he lay on his side while posing for pictures?
According to Cannon’s Instagram, that's not him on the red carpet.
"Y'all gonna stop playing with me!! This is not me!!!" he captioned a red carpet pic. "I'm busy working on my brand new hit Talk Show in Harlem!!! When would I have time to go all the way to Atlanta for the hip hop awards dressed in my drawlz?!!!”
Apparently, the Croc-wearing attendee was Cannon’s new alter ego: Murda Count, a.k.a. Count Crackula, whose account he tagged in his Instagram post and teased his upcoming single “Countin Crack.”
Nick Cannon previously dressed up as Murda at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing a similar vest and sweatpants, which he paired with Timberland boots.
