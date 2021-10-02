Nick Cannon Sports Mismatched Crocs, White Fur On Red Carpet At Hip Hop Awards

Did Nick Cannon show up on the red carpet of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Friday evening (October 1), sporting golden armor, boxers, a white fur coat and, well, mismatched Crocs?

And wait for it, did the Wild ‘N Out host accessorize the ensemble with festive socks and a gold bowl, which covered his red locs? And did he lay on his side while posing for pictures?