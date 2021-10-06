Taraji P. Henson Pulls Hilarious Nude Photo Prank On Gabrielle Union

Taraji P. Henson is revealing how good she is at pranking people.

The actress and friend Gabrielle Union joined James Corden for Tuesday’s (October 5) episode of The Late Late Show and detailed a raunchy prank she pulled on Union.

The Empire actress says she got the idea from herself being a victim of an x-rated prank and decided she would pull it on someone else.

“They sent me this text saying, ‘Did you mean to post these nudes?’” Henson explained. “And then they spaced it way, way down so in your feed all you see is ‘Did you mean to post these nudes?’ So you freak out until you go all the way to the bottom of the post, and it’s like ‘April Fools!’”

Union’s reaction was one of shock.

“I was like, what happened?!” Union laughed. “Not again!”

Also during the interview, Union spoke on her audition for The Matrix in the ’90s, during which she unexpectedly found herself competing against Janet Jackson.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Will Host The 2021 BET Awards, Queen Latifah Receives Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

“Everyone and their mother was auditioning for ‘The Matrix’. I went to audition, to me, I needed to feel like the most powerful, beautiful and amazing woman in the world, so of course, I wanted to channel Janet Jackson,” she explained. “I go to Extensions Plus… the Mecca of waves. I wanted to get the good hair, the Janet hair, from the weave emporium. I literally find the exact outfit from her album cover. I draw in the damn mole. I fully committed.”

She added: “I play Janet the whole time, waiting for the audition, in there early. No one’s going to stop me… in walks Janet Jackson.”

Union ultimately didn’t get the part in the film.

“The same audition and I’m cosplaying as Janet, with a weird drawn-on mole. Neither of us got it,” she concluded. “I think we cancelled each other out. I’m pretty sure there was a restraining order of sorts.”

Watch the full interview segments below.