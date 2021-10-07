B. Simone Explains Why She Is Charging $10 To Be ‘Close Friends’ On Instagram

B. Simone is headed to Mexico for vacation but is receiving backlash from critics after asking her followers to pay $10 to be added to her "Close Friends" list.

Simone said that being a part of her close friends will ensure her followers will get premium access from her vacation in Mexico.

“VIP ONLY. If you aren't on my close friends you are truly missing out! I'm heading to Mexico in two days you don't wanna miss this! All my vacation footage be on my close friends,” she announced on Tuesday (Oct. 5) on her Instagram. “LINK IN BIO! You will be added within 48 hours. Good luck.”

