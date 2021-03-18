INTERVIEW: B. Simone Reveals How She Manifests Millions Of Dollars In Success By Choosing 'Faith Over Fear'

"The Faith Over Fear collection is so special for me," Simone shares with BET Style exclusively about the collaborative clothing line that dropped on International Women's Day (March 8). "The apparel promotes having faith over fear, dreaming bigger, believing in yourself, and just overall positivity."

For B. Simone , having "Faith Over Fear" is the driving factor that keeps her on her feet, building connections, and making some serious money moves. Forever on a mission to expand her business empire, the serial entrepreneur recently paired up with Footaction to propel this very message to the masses.

Designed with inspirational words of encouragement, the lounge-friendly sweatsuits serve as daily affirmations for those who wear them. Simone transparently reveals that the wearable pieces even serve as her own personal reminder to follow her dreams.

"I'm promoting my truth. I've been talking about having faith over fear for years. Today was a hard day for me. I am human, I'm vulnerable. I'm open. I'm transparent. I cried this morning," she openly expresses. "That's a part of life. God will test you. I think it's a perfect time for me to go through something as I'm preaching this to my supporters and to the people that are rocking the apparel. I have to remind myself to constantly have faith too.”

"Faith and fear cannot co-exist, right? You have to choose one. You are either going to try or you're not," she preaches with passion. "Most of the time, what you're fearful of is never going to happen. People get so scared and have all these things in their minds: What if this happens? What if that? What if I don't succeed? I think just having the faith and the courage to focus on what you want is imperative to success."