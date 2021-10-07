R. Kelly’s Official YouTube Channels Get Shut Down

R. Kelly’s official YouTube channels, RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, have been removed.

According to CBS News, YouTube said the 54-year-old “alleged history of abuse and recent conviction can cause harm to the company's community and potentially damage creator and user trust.”

Nonetheless, Kelly is weirdly not banned from the platform. His library of music is still available on YouTube Music.

When questioned why his music is still available there, a YouTube spokesperson told The New York Times, “Our creator responsibility guidelines are enforced for channels that are linked to the creator. This is consistent with how we’ve enforced our policies in the past.”

The official Mute R. Kelly Twitter account has been demanding all streaming platforms remove his catalogue.

On Sept. 27, Kelly was found guilty on all nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking in the high-profile case, which featured hours of graphic testimony from the singer’s accusers and eyewitnesses to his behavior.

According to BBC, allegations against Kelly of sexual abuse and predatory behavior targeting underaged girls date back to the 1990s.



R. Kelly, who is facing life in prison, will be sentenced in May 2022.