‘Never Been Better’ Princess Love Reacts To Third Divorce Filing

Could Princess Love and Ray J's third attempt at a divorce be the final one?

That’s what the former is indicating. According to TMZ, Love was leaving LAX with her kids on Friday (October 8) when she was asked how she’s doing after Ray J filed for divorce earlier in the week. The outlet reports she’s barely thinking about the legal proceeding and is focused on her children.

RELATED: Princess Love And Ray J’s Marriage Meltdown Takes A Surprising Turn

As for Ray J, who’s been in the hospital as of late battling pneumonia and possibly COVID-19, Princess says he’s “alive and well,” according to TMZ.

According to legal documents filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by TMZ, Ray J set off a third attempt at officially splitting from Love. Princess filed the first time in May 2020.

Over summer 2020, the couple reportedly tried to patch things up, but by September Ray J filed for divorce a second time. Since then, the couple had made another attempt at reconciling after they moved to Florida with their two kids.