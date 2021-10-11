Donda Academy: Kanye West Opening Prep School in Simi Valley, California

Kanye West is preparing to open up a prep school in Simi Valley named after his late mother Donda West.

Donda Academy will be a place to “find the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future,” it is also “focused on equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world,” the official school website says. According to KCAL/CBS LA the academy will also have particular interest in basketball, West is reportedly personally recruiting players.

A select number of top-rated high school basketball players have also reportedly committed to attending Donda Academy. The school plans to create a basketball program to rival Sierra Canyon, the same school that NBA star Lebron James’ son, Bronny James, currently attends, Yahoo! Sports reports.

It’s unclear when the opening date for the academy but according to the site it appears applications are currently being accepted.

Donda Academy is said to be backed by Adidas, Yahoo! Sports notes.