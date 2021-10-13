Phaedra Parks Gives Her Full Support To NeNe Leakes Dating Again

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks is giving her support to NeNe Leakes if she does choose to start dating following the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes.

Speaking with Page Six, Parks said that “love conquers all.”

“If NeNe wants to find love, she is gorgeous and she’s got a great body. So I say, go after it, honey,” the licensed funeral director and mortician adds. “If that makes her happy, I support it. In my business, I see people die every day unexpectedly.”

Leakes recently appeared on her Instagram story thanking the “gentlemen” that had been sliding in her DMs on social media: “I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least.”

On Sept. 1, Gregg lost his battle with stage 3 colon cancer at the age of 66. NeNe celebrated her late husband's life with several of her former RHOA castmates, including Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, Marlo Hampton, Lisa Wu, and Parks.