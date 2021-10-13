Oh Baby! Usher and Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Son Sire Castrello

Usher welcomed his fourth baby and second child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea in late September.
On Tuesday (Oct. 12) the singer announced that the couple welcomed baby boy Sire Castrello Raymond on Wednesday (Sept. 29). The latest addition to the Raymond family was born at 6:42 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs, 13 oz.
“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew,” Usher captioned a black-and-white photo of his son. “Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra . 👶🏽 ♎️ Gang.”
The couple first confirmed that they were expecting their second child together in May before attending the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which Usher hosted. Goicoechea showed off her baby bump on the red carpet.
During an interview of the summer with Good Morning America, the 42-year-old expressed his excitement about welcoming his fourth child.
“I'm definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours,” he said with a laugh. “This new addition to the family has just been exciting.
In Sept. 2020, the pair welcomed their daughter Sovereign Bo. Usher is also dad to sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, from a previous relationship.
