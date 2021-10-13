Oh Baby! Usher and Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Son Sire Castrello

Usher welcomed his fourth baby and second child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea in late September.

On Tuesday (Oct. 12) the singer announced that the couple welcomed baby boy Sire Castrello Raymond on Wednesday (Sept. 29). The latest addition to the Raymond family was born at 6:42 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs, 13 oz.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew,” Usher captioned a black-and-white photo of his son. “Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra . 👶🏽 ♎️ Gang.”