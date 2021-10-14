WATCH: Red Table Talk: The Estefans Tackle Anti-Black Bias Amongst Latinos

Latin people are the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S., and the number of people who identify as Afro-Latino on the 2020 Census numbered more than 1.3 million. Each state and the District of Columbia reported growth among the demographic, and for the first time in the country, births and not immigration was the driver for the increased numbers.

Unfortunately, some who identify as both Black and Latinx say that while the community is growing, overall feelings of acceptance are not. In fact, many feel as if they are between cultures, and not invited to either cookout. Speaking Spanish, especially in the home, gives reason for some people to feel as if they aren’t “really Black.” Then when these same individuals are among Spanish-speaking people, the anti-Blackness, even if not malicious, can be hurtful. Jokes about being dark-skinned and comments about lightening the blood line through marriage to provide a better chance at social mobility are common, but no less unwanted by the people forced to endure such “advice.”

In the latest episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans , premiering on Thursday (October 14) at 9amPT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch, things get heated when the topic of colorism in the Latinx community comes up and panel of guests aren’t afraid to go there.

Grammy-winning superstar Gloria Estefan leads the conversation with her daughter, Emily Estefan; and Gloria’s niece and Daytime Emmy Award-winning TV host, Lili Estefan. The hosts welcomed Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra and Queer Eye star and FAMU Rattler, Karamo Brown, to the red table to give honest insight into the hurt they felt growing up as a Black child in a Latin family.

