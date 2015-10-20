Being Mary Jane
Getting Real
Season 4 E 3 • 01/31/2017
An interview with a fiery reality star makes Mary Jane a social media sensation, meanwhile things are rapidly heating up with Lee.
Full Ep
40:10
S3 • E2 Being Mary Jane Louie Louie
Stuck in the house with nothing else to do, a new set of problems arise for Mary Jane. Meanwhile, SNC hires a replacement.
10/20/2015
Full Ep
41:08
S3 • E3 Being Mary Jane Sparrow
A tragedy strikes, leaving Mary Jane, her friends and the rest of the Patterson family to wonder how they might have been able to prevent it.
10/20/2015
Full Ep
41:09
S3 • E4 Being Mary Jane Being Kara
As Mary Jane continues to face obstacles in taking back her "Prime Time" seat, Kara struggles with balancing work, family life and her growing relationship with Gael.
10/20/2015
Full Ep
41:07
S3 • E5 Being Mary Jane Hot Seat
When SNC makes an impactful decision, Mary Jane explores unconventional methods in order to fight for her future. Meanwhile, Niecy's rift with Patrick continues.
11/10/2015
Full Ep
39:09
S3 • E6 Being Mary Jane Don't Call It A Comeback
A scandal forces Mark to consider his future at the network. Meanwhile, a sexual encounter scares Mary Jane.
11/17/2015
Full Ep
41:06
S3 • E7 Being Mary Jane If the Shoe Fits...
It's Mary Jane's birthday, and her family is planning a big surprise party for her (or so she believes), and the stress of work has Patrick falling back into bad habits.
10/20/2015
Full Ep
40:39
S3 • E8 Being Mary Jane Wake Up Call
Mary Jane sits in on a journalism lecture and hears harsh opinions about her show. Patrick’s life seems to be on track until he’s surprised with a family intervention.
12/01/2015
Full Ep
41:06
S3 • E9 Being Mary Jane Purging and Cleansing
As Mary Jane prepares to return to TalkBack, she begins a “life cleanse” with the hopes of resurrecting her finances and once again reclaiming her voice as a journalist.
12/08/2015
Full Ep
40:56
S4 • E1 Being Mary Jane Getting Nekkid
Looking for change in her career and attitude, Mary Jane has an interesting encounter with a new man.
01/10/2017
Full Ep
40:50
S4 • E2 Being Mary Jane Getting Naked
Mary Jane is pitted against her idol Ronda while Niecy tries to balance her life.
01/17/2017
Full Ep
40:54
S4 • E3Being Mary JaneGetting Real
An interview with a fiery reality star makes Mary Jane a social media sensation, meanwhile things are rapidly heating up with Lee.
01/31/2017
Full Ep
40:58
S4 • E4 Being Mary Jane Getting Schooled
Mary Jane’s new position as web correspondent fuels her rivalry with Justin as she pursues the story of a teen boy beaten for wearing a skirt.
02/07/2017
Full Ep
40:55
S4 • E5 Being Mary Jane Getting Served
Mary Jane tries to keep a healthy distance from another Patterson family drama after video of an altercation involving Niecy at a nightclub surfaces on the Internet.
02/14/2017
Full Ep
40:51
S4 • E6 Being Mary Jane Getting Home
After traveling home to Atlanta for a news story, Mary Jane vies with fellow reporters to nab an elusive interview, and Lee makes a surprise appearance.
02/21/2017
Full Ep
40:58
S4 • E7 Being Mary Jane Getting Judged
A leaked story in the press about Mary Jane threatens to derail one of the most important moments of her career.
02/28/2017
Full Ep
40:55
S4 • E9 Being Mary Jane Getting Serious
Justin cooks up a plan to get Mary Jane in the anchor chair, while she and Lee decide whether or not they should have a baby together.
03/14/2017
Full Ep
40:56
S4 • E10 Being Mary Jane Getting It
Mary Jane joins forces with Justin, setting forth a plan that could oust Ronda from the anchor chair, but Kara gets caught in the crossfire.
03/21/2017
Full Ep
40:48
S4 • E11 Being Mary Jane Feeling Raw
Distrustful of Justin after Kara’s firing, Mary Jane tries to make it work with Lee, but resisting Justin is undermining her performance in the coveted co-anchor spot of the morning show.
07/18/2017
Full Ep
40:53
S4 • E12 Being Mary Jane Feeling Conflicted
Since Kara is having a tough time in arbitration with her wrongful termination claim, Mary Jane and Justin decide not to confess that they’re seeing each other. Forcing Mary Jane into the uncomfortable position of having to lie.
07/25/2017
Full Ep
40:59
S4 • E13 Being Mary Jane Feeling Exposed
After being found out by Kara, Mary Jane and Justin are afraid that Garrett will get wind of their relationship, and Helen sends Niecy to New York on a fact-finding mission.
08/01/2017
