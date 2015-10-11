Being Mary Jane

Getting Home

Season 4 E 6 • 02/21/2017

After traveling home to Atlanta for a news story, Mary Jane vies with fellow reporters to nab an elusive interview, and Lee makes a surprise appearance.

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Watching

Full Ep
41:07
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S3 • E5
Being Mary Jane
Hot Seat

When SNC makes an impactful decision, Mary Jane explores unconventional methods in order to fight for her future. Meanwhile, Niecy's rift with Patrick continues.
11/10/2015
Full Ep
39:09
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S3 • E6
Being Mary Jane
Don't Call It A Comeback

A scandal forces Mark to consider his future at the network. Meanwhile, a sexual encounter scares Mary Jane.
11/17/2015
Full Ep
41:06
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S3 • E7
Being Mary Jane
If the Shoe Fits...

It's Mary Jane's birthday, and her family is planning a big surprise party for her (or so she believes), and the stress of work has Patrick falling back into bad habits.
10/20/2015
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40:39
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S3 • E8
Being Mary Jane
Wake Up Call

Mary Jane sits in on a journalism lecture and hears harsh opinions about her show. Patrick’s life seems to be on track until he’s surprised with a family intervention.
12/01/2015
Full Ep
41:06
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S3 • E9
Being Mary Jane
Purging and Cleansing

As Mary Jane prepares to return to TalkBack, she begins a “life cleanse” with the hopes of resurrecting her finances and once again reclaiming her voice as a journalist.
12/08/2015
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40:56
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S4 • E1
Being Mary Jane
Getting Nekkid

Looking for change in her career and attitude, Mary Jane has an interesting encounter with a new man.
01/10/2017
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40:50
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S4 • E2
Being Mary Jane
Getting Naked

Mary Jane is pitted against her idol Ronda while Niecy tries to balance her life.
01/17/2017
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40:54
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S4 • E3
Being Mary Jane
Getting Real

An interview with a fiery reality star makes Mary Jane a social media sensation, meanwhile things are rapidly heating up with Lee.
01/31/2017
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40:58
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S4 • E4
Being Mary Jane
Getting Schooled

Mary Jane’s new position as web correspondent fuels her rivalry with Justin as she pursues the story of a teen boy beaten for wearing a skirt.
02/07/2017
Full Ep
40:55

S4 • E5
Being Mary Jane
Getting Served

Mary Jane tries to keep a healthy distance from another Patterson family drama after video of an altercation involving Niecy at a nightclub surfaces on the Internet.
02/14/2017
Full Ep
40:51
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S4 • E6
Being Mary Jane
Getting Home

After traveling home to Atlanta for a news story, Mary Jane vies with fellow reporters to nab an elusive interview, and Lee makes a surprise appearance.
02/21/2017
Full Ep
40:58
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S4 • E7
Being Mary Jane
Getting Judged

A leaked story in the press about Mary Jane threatens to derail one of the most important moments of her career.
02/28/2017
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40:55
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S4 • E9
Being Mary Jane
Getting Serious

Justin cooks up a plan to get Mary Jane in the anchor chair, while she and Lee decide whether or not they should have a baby together.
03/14/2017
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40:56
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S4 • E10
Being Mary Jane
Getting It

Mary Jane joins forces with Justin, setting forth a plan that could oust Ronda from the anchor chair, but Kara gets caught in the crossfire.
03/21/2017
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40:48
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S4 • E11
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Raw

Distrustful of Justin after Kara’s firing, Mary Jane tries to make it work with Lee, but resisting Justin is undermining her performance in the coveted co-anchor spot of the morning show.
07/18/2017
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40:53
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S4 • E12
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Conflicted

Since Kara is having a tough time in arbitration with her wrongful termination claim, Mary Jane and Justin decide not to confess that they’re seeing each other. Forcing Mary Jane into the uncomfortable position of having to lie.
07/25/2017
Full Ep
40:59
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S4 • E13
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Exposed

After being found out by Kara, Mary Jane and Justin are afraid that Garrett will get wind of their relationship, and Helen sends Niecy to New York on a fact-finding mission.
08/01/2017
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40:50
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S4 • E14
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Friendless

With Justin away on assignment, Mary Jane finds herself in hot water and without allies after a dustup with Dani creates a possible PR problem for the morning show.
08/08/2017
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40:53
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S4 • E15
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Hashtagged

Mary Jane and Justin’s relationship goes viral. Meanwhile, Frank, an old family friend of Helen and Paul's, stirs long-forgotten memories of a love triangle that clouded the early years of their marriage.
08/15/2017
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40:55
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S4 • E16
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Ambushed

Mary Jane and Justin’s relationship is tested when their notoriety on social media leads to discoveries about Justin’s past. Kara makes her own discovery about the girlfriend of one of Orlando’s teammates.
08/22/2017
Full Ep
40:50
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S4 • E17
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Lost

Word of Lee’s brimming success and new girlfriend throws Mary Jane’s already tenuous relationship with Justin into doubt. Kara meets Orlando’s young attractive mother.
08/29/2017
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