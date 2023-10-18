Ms. Pat Settles It
Trippin' Over Trippin'
Season 1 E 2 • 10/18/2023
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases of best friends fighting over a wig install gone wrong, a catfishing ex accused of not paying back a loan and a boss looking to collect tips from his employee.
S1 • E1Ms. Pat Settles ItFrom Romance to Robbery
A woman takes her ex and his uncle to Judge Ms. Pat's court over a stolen transmission, former besties litigate a doggy custody battle, and church friends dispute a couch-for-credit swap.
10/18/2023
S1 • E2Ms. Pat Settles ItTrippin' Over Trippin'
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases of best friends fighting over a wig install gone wrong, a catfishing ex accused of not paying back a loan and a boss looking to collect tips from his employee.
10/18/2023
S1 • E3Ms. Pat Settles ItGirls Trip No Dudes Allowed
Judge Ms. Pat settles disagreements over limo rides and tamale lies, a broken girls' trip contract that brings new meaning to the term "NDA," and a busted-up family heirloom.
10/25/2023
S1 • E4Ms. Pat Settles ItI Ain't God, I Don't Love You
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases of former friends fighting over a missing monkey, cousins whose cruise plans sunk, and a mother and daughter's dispute over an unpaid phone bill.
10/25/2023
S1 • E5Ms. Pat Settles ItCatfished and Carjacked
Judge Ms. Pat decides cases involving a woman who got busy on her friend's couch, a $5,000 loan that ended in stolen property and a pair who disagrees on how to recoup an investment.
11/01/2023
S1 • E6Ms. Pat Settles ItBody by Insurance Check
Ms. Pat settles cases of dress alterations gone wrong, twins quarreling about who should pay for rental property damages and marital discord over insurance money used for a makeover.
11/01/2023
S1 • E7Ms. Pat Settles ItWe Ain't Even Married
A woman blames her sister for making her miss a hookup, a man sues his fiancée over the cost of a replacement engagement ring, and a sneaky sneakers purchase hints at deeper family issues.
11/08/2023
