Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include an employee working for free but the boss says she owes HER, a mentor looking for his rent money but needs to clean up a messy lease agreement, & two sisters battle bling to bring back their bond.

Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E2
Ms. Pat Settles It
Trippin' Over Trippin'

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that feature a wig job gone wrong when one client goes from Farrah Fawcett to Joe Dirt, a boss trips over tips after his employee refuses to cough up extra dough and exes debating the difference between a gift and a loan.
10/18/2023
Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E3
Ms. Pat Settles It
Girls Trip No Dudes Allowed

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a disagreement between besties over limo rides & tamale lies, a broken girls trip NDA and taking one for the team and a busted up family heirloom.
10/25/2023
Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E4
Ms. Pat Settles It
I Ain't God, I Don't Love You

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that features cousins whose cruise plans sunk, former friends fighting over a missing monkey…finger monkey and a mother & daughter’s dispute over a phone bill way past due
10/25/2023
Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E5
Ms. Pat Settles It
Catfished And Carjacked

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a loan between friends turned carjacking that they WISH was a nightmare, a trespassing incident where a romp was caught on ring camera and a friend who wants her loan paid back so she can get a mommy makeover!
11/01/2023
Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E6
Ms. Pat Settles It
Body By Insurance Check

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include unapproved dress alterations that removed boob breathing room, twins disputing over a rental property party and a husband and wife on the brink of divorce after she stole his insurance money for a makeover!
11/01/2023
Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E7
Ms. Pat Settles It
We Ain't Even Married

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include blown off babysitting duties that ruined a sister’s “pasta & lobsta” plans, a couple that loses engagement rings but never their love and a younger brother DONE taking care of his needy big bro.
11/08/2023
Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E8
Ms. Pat Settles It
Even God Can't Fix Ugly

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a niece suing her uncle for a pageant loan but he says they are MORE than even, a daughter suing her mother for a questionable car repossession and a little sis suing her big sis for crashing her crib.
11/08/2023
Full Ep
20:29

S1 • E9
Ms. Pat Settles It
Poppin' Off Over Popped Bottles

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a son suing his lying-money-mooching-mama, lifelong best friends disputing over rent money and a cousin who took back her bottle service birthday present.
11/15/2023
Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E10
Ms. Pat Settles It
Catering Job Catastrophe

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a hairy situation between salon owner & stylist, a friend trying to hook up her homegirl with a catering job and a poor paint job that dried up a friendship!
11/15/2023
Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E11
Ms. Pat Settles It
Vacay For Babay?

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include friends turned foes over a glam job, cousins disputing over a slip and fall situation & friends disputing over vacation payment in the form of a baby!
11/22/2023
Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E12
Ms. Pat Settles It
Livin' Aint Free

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include an employee working for free but the boss says she owes HER, a mentor looking for his rent money but needs to clean up a messy lease agreement, & two sisters battle bling to bring back their bond.
11/29/2023
Full Ep
20:29

S1 • E13
Ms. Pat Settles It
Don't Change Your Tune Now!

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include an ex-husband whose ex-wife pulled a $5k fast one for her dream car, a mother suing her daughter over tax return money and a music manager promised a payback after her artist has changed his tune.
12/06/2023
Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E14
Ms. Pat Settles It
Synthetic Shenanigans

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a friendship that came to a screeching halt at a reggae fest, exes who are at war over synthetic wigs and friends brawling over a bad boutique review.
12/13/2023
Full Ep
20:29

S1 • E15
Ms. Pat Settles It
You A Nasty Roomie!

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a roommate from hell and one nasty razor, an engaged couple whose trust issues got taken out on a car and a sister-in-law whose house-sitting caused a tsunami setback.
12/20/2023
Full Ep
20:29

S1 • E16
Ms. Pat Settles It
Shady Sister Swipe

A roommate is more focused on romance than bromance, a little sister gets her credit card swiped by big sis, and a couple clashes over a lost social media opportunity.
05/29/2024
Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E17
Ms. Pat Settles It
No Benjamins, No Beats

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a social media standoff over an unpaid wig install, a woman who refuses to pay her sister back for a loan and payment for a missing music video.
06/05/2024
Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E18
Ms. Pat Settles It
When Love Gives You Lemons

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a real estate mentor-mentee misunderstanding, exes who've gone sour over a lemonade business, and cousins conflicting over a crashed car.
06/12/2024
Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E19
Ms. Pat Settles It
Take the Man, Leave the Bags

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a situationship turned sour, a mother suing her daughter over a cruise bill and a dispute over gifts between ex-besties.
06/19/2024
Full Ep
20:29

S1 • E20
Ms. Pat Settles It
A Hairy Situation

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a hairy services exchange, a situationship gone south over free massages and a woman who wants her ex-BF to kick rocks -- after he returns her kicks.
06/26/2024
Full Ep
20:29

S2 • E1
Ms. Pat Settles It
These Clothes Are Real… Real Fake

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include former ex-friends fighting over fake fashion, a social media success turned gone sour, and a couple wanting to make it official – after they solve a loan dispute.
07/31/2024
Full Ep
20:30
S2 • E2
Ms. Pat Settles It
Sis, This Wedding Cake Is Wack

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include exes in a delivery app dispute, ex-cellmates fighting over money owed for transcription work, and sisters squabbling over a hot mess wedding cake.
08/07/2024
