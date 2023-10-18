Ms. Pat Settles It
Livin' Aint Free
Season 1 E 12 • 11/29/2023
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include an employee working for free but the boss says she owes HER, a mentor looking for his rent money but needs to clean up a messy lease agreement, & two sisters battle bling to bring back their bond.
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E2Ms. Pat Settles ItTrippin' Over Trippin'
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that feature a wig job gone wrong when one client goes from Farrah Fawcett to Joe Dirt, a boss trips over tips after his employee refuses to cough up extra dough and exes debating the difference between a gift and a loan.
10/18/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E3Ms. Pat Settles ItGirls Trip No Dudes Allowed
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a disagreement between besties over limo rides & tamale lies, a broken girls trip NDA and taking one for the team and a busted up family heirloom.
10/25/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E4Ms. Pat Settles ItI Ain't God, I Don't Love You
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that features cousins whose cruise plans sunk, former friends fighting over a missing monkey…finger monkey and a mother & daughter’s dispute over a phone bill way past due
10/25/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E5Ms. Pat Settles ItCatfished And Carjacked
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a loan between friends turned carjacking that they WISH was a nightmare, a trespassing incident where a romp was caught on ring camera and a friend who wants her loan paid back so she can get a mommy makeover!
11/01/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E6Ms. Pat Settles ItBody By Insurance Check
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include unapproved dress alterations that removed boob breathing room, twins disputing over a rental property party and a husband and wife on the brink of divorce after she stole his insurance money for a makeover!
11/01/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E7Ms. Pat Settles ItWe Ain't Even Married
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include blown off babysitting duties that ruined a sister’s “pasta & lobsta” plans, a couple that loses engagement rings but never their love and a younger brother DONE taking care of his needy big bro.
11/08/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E8Ms. Pat Settles ItEven God Can't Fix Ugly
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a niece suing her uncle for a pageant loan but he says they are MORE than even, a daughter suing her mother for a questionable car repossession and a little sis suing her big sis for crashing her crib.
11/08/2023
Full Ep
20:29
S1 • E9Ms. Pat Settles ItPoppin' Off Over Popped Bottles
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a son suing his lying-money-mooching-mama, lifelong best friends disputing over rent money and a cousin who took back her bottle service birthday present.
11/15/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E10Ms. Pat Settles ItCatering Job Catastrophe
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a hairy situation between salon owner & stylist, a friend trying to hook up her homegirl with a catering job and a poor paint job that dried up a friendship!
11/15/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E11Ms. Pat Settles ItVacay For Babay?
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include friends turned foes over a glam job, cousins disputing over a slip and fall situation & friends disputing over vacation payment in the form of a baby!
11/22/2023
Full Ep
20:30
11/29/2023
Full Ep
20:29
S1 • E13Ms. Pat Settles ItDon't Change Your Tune Now!
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include an ex-husband whose ex-wife pulled a $5k fast one for her dream car, a mother suing her daughter over tax return money and a music manager promised a payback after her artist has changed his tune.
12/06/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E14Ms. Pat Settles ItSynthetic Shenanigans
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a friendship that came to a screeching halt at a reggae fest, exes who are at war over synthetic wigs and friends brawling over a bad boutique review.
12/13/2023
Full Ep
20:29
S1 • E15Ms. Pat Settles ItYou A Nasty Roomie!
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a roommate from hell and one nasty razor, an engaged couple whose trust issues got taken out on a car and a sister-in-law whose house-sitting caused a tsunami setback.
12/20/2023
Full Ep
20:29
S1 • E16Ms. Pat Settles ItShady Sister Swipe
A roommate is more focused on romance than bromance, a little sister gets her credit card swiped by big sis, and a couple clashes over a lost social media opportunity.
05/29/2024
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E17Ms. Pat Settles ItNo Benjamins, No Beats
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a social media standoff over an unpaid wig install, a woman who refuses to pay her sister back for a loan and payment for a missing music video.
06/05/2024
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E18Ms. Pat Settles ItWhen Love Gives You Lemons
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a real estate mentor-mentee misunderstanding, exes who've gone sour over a lemonade business, and cousins conflicting over a crashed car.
06/12/2024
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E19Ms. Pat Settles ItTake the Man, Leave the Bags
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a situationship turned sour, a mother suing her daughter over a cruise bill and a dispute over gifts between ex-besties.
06/19/2024
Full Ep
20:29
S1 • E20Ms. Pat Settles ItA Hairy Situation
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a hairy services exchange, a situationship gone south over free massages and a woman who wants her ex-BF to kick rocks -- after he returns her kicks.
06/26/2024
Full Ep
20:29
S2 • E1Ms. Pat Settles ItThese Clothes Are Real… Real Fake
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include former ex-friends fighting over fake fashion, a social media success turned gone sour, and a couple wanting to make it official – after they solve a loan dispute.
07/31/2024
