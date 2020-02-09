Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

The Pilot 101

Season 1 E 1 • 09/02/2020

Jeremy and his family arrive at an assisted living facility in Atlanta to visit his Grandpa Vinny. What and who they find at the facility will shock the Wilson family.



Full Ep
21:29

S1 • E2
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
A Talk With Pa

Jeremy and Leah attempt to get Sandra and Phillip adjusted to their new living situation.
09/02/2020
Full Ep
21:31

S1 • E3
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Captain Crunch

Philip stumbles upon information about Jeremy that sheds light on their move.
09/09/2020
Full Ep
21:29

S1 • E4
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Assaulted

Jeremy thinks he may have been a little too heavy-handed with Vinny.
09/09/2020
Full Ep
21:29

S1 • E5
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
For The Family

Sandra has a less than favorable reaction to their new circumstances.
09/16/2020
Full Ep
21:29

S1 • E6
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
The Cleanup

Leah tries to convince Jeremy to reach out to Mr. Brown for help.
09/16/2020
Full Ep
21:29

S1 • E7
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
The Weeping Willow

Vinny and Mr. Brown exchange details about their encounters with Madea.
09/23/2020
Full Ep
21:31

S1 • E8
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Swimming With Fishes

Leah tells Sandra and Philip it’s time to get them registered for their new school.
09/23/2020
Full Ep
21:29

S1 • E9
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
The Monster

Jeremy’s online plumber training literally backfires on him.
09/30/2020
Full Ep
21:30

S1 • E10
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Dark Chocolate

Sandra tries misleads Philip about where she’s going and whom she’s going with.
09/30/2020
Full Ep
21:29

S1 • E11
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
A Lamb To Slaughter

Leah and Jeremy learn that Philip and Sandra have left the facility without their knowledge or their permission.
10/07/2020
