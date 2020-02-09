Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
The Pilot 101
Season 1 E 1 • 09/02/2020
Jeremy and his family arrive at an assisted living facility in Atlanta to visit his Grandpa Vinny. What and who they find at the facility will shock the Wilson family.
Full Ep
21:29
09/02/2020
Full Ep
21:29
S1 • E2Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingA Talk With Pa
Jeremy and Leah attempt to get Sandra and Phillip adjusted to their new living situation.
09/02/2020
Full Ep
21:31
S1 • E3Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingCaptain Crunch
Philip stumbles upon information about Jeremy that sheds light on their move.
09/09/2020
Full Ep
21:29
S1 • E4Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingAssaulted
Jeremy thinks he may have been a little too heavy-handed with Vinny.
09/09/2020
Full Ep
21:29
S1 • E5Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingFor The Family
Sandra has a less than favorable reaction to their new circumstances.
09/16/2020
Full Ep
21:29
S1 • E6Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingThe Cleanup
Leah tries to convince Jeremy to reach out to Mr. Brown for help.
09/16/2020
Full Ep
21:29
S1 • E7Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingThe Weeping Willow
Vinny and Mr. Brown exchange details about their encounters with Madea.
09/23/2020
Full Ep
21:31
S1 • E8Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingSwimming With Fishes
Leah tells Sandra and Philip it’s time to get them registered for their new school.
09/23/2020
Full Ep
21:29
S1 • E9Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingThe Monster
Jeremy’s online plumber training literally backfires on him.
09/30/2020
Full Ep
21:30
S1 • E10Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingDark Chocolate
Sandra tries misleads Philip about where she’s going and whom she’s going with.
09/30/2020
