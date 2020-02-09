Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
The MonsterSeason 1 E 9 • 09/30/2020
An inexperienced Jeremy decides to clean out the septic tank himself, Leah waits to hear if the Browns will invest, and Sandra has an unexpectedly good first day at school.
Watching
Full Ep
21:28
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E1The Pilot
When Jeremy brings his family to Georgia to visit his grandfather Vinny, he discovers Vinny is now the owner and sole occupant of a rundown assisted living home.
09/02/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E2A Talk with Pa
As Leah struggles to find the right way to tell her kids that they've decided to stay in Georgia with Vinny, Jeremy tries to talk to his grandfather about the dilapidated state of the home.
09/02/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E3Captain Crunch
Jeremy fears the worst after he has an altercation with Vinny, and Sandra and Philip try to figure out how to get back to Chicago.
09/09/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E4Assaulted
When Vinny insists on calling the police to report Jeremy for punching him, Leah threatens to expose his backyard marijuana crop.
09/09/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E5For the Family
Sandra and Phillip have different reactions to the news that they're staying in Georgia, Vinny criticizes Jeremy's parenting skills, and Leah takes offense to Jeremy's assessment of her.
09/16/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E6The Cleanup
Leah tries to convince Jeremy he needs a business partner, and Vinny and Mr. Brown's personalities clash as they unravel their rocky past.
09/16/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E7The Weeping Willow
After Vinny and Mr. Brown have a heated debate over the question of Cora's paternity, Cora takes a tour of the home and tries to convince Mr. Brown to invest in it.
09/23/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E8Swimming with Fishes
Leah drops off Sandra and Phillip for their first day of school, and Jeremy and Vinny argue over who's going to fix the plumbing.
09/23/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E9The Monster
An inexperienced Jeremy decides to clean out the septic tank himself, Leah waits to hear if the Browns will invest, and Sandra has an unexpectedly good first day at school.
09/30/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E10Dark Chocolate
Phillip tries to get to the bottom of Sandra's suddenly improved mood, Jeremy cleans up after his mishaps, and Mr. Brown drives a hard bargain.
09/30/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E11A Lamb to Slaughter
Vinny and Mr. Brown reach an agreement, and Leah fears the worst when Phillip and Sandra leave the house without permission.
10/07/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E12Hard Decisions
Cora offers Leah words of encouragement for parenting teenagers, Sandra doesn't take her punishment seriously, and Mr. Brown's handiwork backfires.
10/14/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E13Mary Jane
Leah tries to break the news to Vinny that Mr. Brown accidentally mowed his weed crop, and Mr. Brown accidentally gets high from burning the yard trimmings.
10/21/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E14A Huge Debt
As Mr. Brown comes down from his accidental high, his feud with Vinny intensifies, and Sandra goes behind her parents' backs.
10/28/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E15Defiance
Cora tries to keep the peace between Mr. Brown and Vinny, and Phillip and Leah struggle to stay calm when questioning Sandra about her whereabouts.
11/04/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E16Rebel with a Cause
Vinny tries to help Jeremy toughen up after the sheriff pays a visit, and Leah and Jeremy struggle with disciplining Sandra.
11/11/2020
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E17The Talk
After Leah and Jeremy's threats to Sandra backfire, Cora and Mr. Brown take turns trying to get through to her.
11/18/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS1 • E18Add More Color
Mr. Brown has a breakthrough with Sandra, and he convinces Leah and Jeremy to take an unexpected step.
11/25/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021