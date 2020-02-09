Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S1 • E1
The PilotWhen Jeremy brings his family to Georgia to visit his grandfather Vinny, he discovers Vinny is now the owner and sole occupant of a rundown assisted living home.09/02/2020
S1 • E2
A Talk with PaAs Leah struggles to find the right way to tell her kids that they've decided to stay in Georgia with Vinny, Jeremy tries to talk to his grandfather about the dilapidated state of the home.09/02/2020
S1 • E3
Captain CrunchJeremy fears the worst after he has an altercation with Vinny, and Sandra and Philip try to figure out how to get back to Chicago.09/09/2020
S1 • E4
AssaultedWhen Vinny insists on calling the police to report Jeremy for punching him, Leah threatens to expose his backyard marijuana crop.09/09/2020
S1 • E5
For the FamilySandra and Phillip have different reactions to the news that they're staying in Georgia, Vinny criticizes Jeremy's parenting skills, and Leah takes offense to Jeremy's assessment of her.09/16/2020
S1 • E6
The CleanupLeah tries to convince Jeremy he needs a business partner, and Vinny and Mr. Brown's personalities clash as they unravel their rocky past.09/16/2020
S1 • E7
The Weeping WillowAfter Vinny and Mr. Brown have a heated debate over the question of Cora's paternity, Cora takes a tour of the home and tries to convince Mr. Brown to invest in it.09/23/2020
S1 • E8
Swimming with FishesLeah drops off Sandra and Phillip for their first day of school, and Jeremy and Vinny argue over who's going to fix the plumbing.09/23/2020
S1 • E9
The MonsterAn inexperienced Jeremy decides to clean out the septic tank himself, Leah waits to hear if the Browns will invest, and Sandra has an unexpectedly good first day at school.09/30/2020
S1 • E10
Dark ChocolatePhillip tries to get to the bottom of Sandra's suddenly improved mood, Jeremy cleans up after his mishaps, and Mr. Brown drives a hard bargain.09/30/2020