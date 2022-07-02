On the Ropes
Ray Ray vs. Maddy Smith
Season 1 E 3 • 02/21/2022

Ray Ray defends his title against Maddy Smith in the ring, where they battle it out with jabs at each other's appearance, self-owns and lightning-fast insults.

09:33

On the Ropes
S1 • E1
Alex Babbitt vs. Ray Ray

Alex Babbitt and Ray Ray step into the ring to battle through three rounds of roasting, including dissing each other's pictures, making jokes in the form of questions and one freestyle round.
02/07/2022
12:02

On the Ropes
S1 • E2
Avery Mason vs. Eva Evans

Avery Mason and Eva Evans go toe-to-toe with Yamaneika Saunders to find out who's the ultimate roaster, with families, fillers and failure all on the table and nothing off limits.
02/14/2022
12:50

On the Ropes
S1 • E3
13:05

On the Ropes
S1 • E4
Phil Hunt vs. Avery Mason

Phil Hunt and Avery Mason go head-to-head in the ring for three vicious rounds of fiery burns about each other's looks, why they're single and rapid-fire insults.
02/28/2022
09:59

On the Ropes
S1 • E5
Elsa Eli Waithe vs. Andre D. Thompson

Elsa Eli and Andre D. Thompson go head to head in the ring.
03/07/2022
12:53

On the Ropes
S1 • E6
Elsa Eli Waithe vs. Chanel Ali

Elsa Eli Waithe and Chanel Ali step into the ring to roast each other's appearances, explain why the other one is single and dig deep to find some extra-harsh snaps.
03/14/2022
13:40

On the Ropes
S1 • E7
Reg Thomas vs. Andy Haynes

Reg Thomas and Andy Haynes poke fun at each other's awkward social media pics and questionable fashion sense but find it hard to say anything mean about lovable host Yamaneika Saunders.
03/21/2022
15:26

On the Ropes
S1 • E8
Reg Thomas vs. Dara Jemmott

Yamaneika Saunders referees this hit-or-miss showdown between Reg Thomas and Dara Jemmott featuring 30-second social media picture roasts, self-knockouts, forms of a question and more.
03/28/2022
