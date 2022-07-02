On the Ropes

Avery Mason vs. Eva EvansSeason 1 E 2 • 02/14/2022
Avery Mason and Eva Evans go toe-to-toe with Yamaneika Saunders to find out who's the ultimate roaster, with families, fillers and failure all on the table and nothing off limits.
On the RopesS1 • E1Alex Babbitt vs. Ray Ray
Alex Babbitt and Ray Ray step into the ring to battle through three rounds of roasting, including dissing each other's pictures, making jokes in the form of questions and one freestyle round.
02/07/2022
On the RopesS1 • E3Ray Ray vs. Maddy Smith
Ray Ray defends his title against Maddy Smith in the ring, where they battle it out with jabs at each other's appearance, self-owns and lightning-fast insults.
02/21/2022
On the RopesS1 • E4Phil Hunt vs. Avery Mason
Phil Hunt and Avery Mason go head-to-head in the ring for three vicious rounds of fiery burns about each other's looks, why they're single and rapid-fire insults.
02/28/2022
On the RopesS1 • E5Elsa Eli Waithe vs. Andre D. Thompson
Elsa Eli and Andre D. Thompson go head to head in the ring.
03/07/2022
On the RopesS1 • E6Elsa Eli Waithe vs. Chanel Ali
Elsa Eli Waithe and Chanel Ali step into the ring to roast each other's appearances, explain why the other one is single and dig deep to find some extra-harsh snaps.
03/14/2022
On the RopesS1 • E7Reg Thomas vs. Andy Haynes
Reg Thomas and Andy Haynes poke fun at each other's awkward social media pics and questionable fashion sense but find it hard to say anything mean about lovable host Yamaneika Saunders.
03/21/2022
