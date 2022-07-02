On the Ropes
Avery Mason vs. Eva Evans
Season 1 E 2 • 02/14/2022

Avery Mason and Eva Evans go toe-to-toe with Yamaneika Saunders to find out who's the ultimate roaster, with families, fillers and failure all on the table and nothing off limits.

Watching

Full Ep
09:33

On the Ropes
S1 • E1
Alex Babbitt vs. Ray Ray

Alex Babbitt and Ray Ray step into the ring to battle through three rounds of roasting, including dissing each other's pictures, making jokes in the form of questions and one freestyle round.
02/07/2022
Full Ep
12:02

On the Ropes
S1 • E2
Avery Mason vs. Eva Evans

Avery Mason and Eva Evans go toe-to-toe with Yamaneika Saunders to find out who's the ultimate roaster, with families, fillers and failure all on the table and nothing off limits.
02/14/2022
Full Ep
12:50

On the Ropes
S1 • E3
Ray Ray vs. Maddy Smith

Ray Ray defends his title against Maddy Smith in the ring, where they battle it out with jabs at each other's appearance, self-owns and lightning-fast insults.
02/21/2022
Full Ep
13:05

On the Ropes
S1 • E4
Phil Hunt vs. Avery Mason

Phil Hunt and Avery Mason go head-to-head in the ring for three vicious rounds of fiery burns about each other's looks, why they're single and rapid-fire insults.
02/28/2022
Full Ep
09:59

On the Ropes
S1 • E5
Elsa Eli Waithe vs. Andre D. Thompson

Elsa Eli and Andre D. Thompson go head to head in the ring.
03/07/2022
Full Ep
12:53

On the Ropes
S1 • E6
Elsa Eli Waithe vs. Chanel Ali

Elsa Eli Waithe and Chanel Ali step into the ring to roast each other's appearances, explain why the other one is single and dig deep to find some extra-harsh snaps.
03/14/2022
Full Ep
13:40

On the Ropes
S1 • E7
Reg Thomas vs. Andy Haynes

Reg Thomas and Andy Haynes poke fun at each other's awkward social media pics and questionable fashion sense but find it hard to say anything mean about lovable host Yamaneika Saunders.
03/21/2022
Full Ep
15:26

On the Ropes
S1 • E8
Reg Thomas vs. Dara Jemmott

Yamaneika Saunders referees this hit-or-miss showdown between Reg Thomas and Dara Jemmott featuring 30-second social media picture roasts, self-knockouts, forms of a question and more.
03/28/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00

Welcome to the Black Hamptons

New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The OvalS3
Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October

From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30

BET Her Supports Suicide Prevention Week

Watch original short films about struggling in silence and the lasting impacts of past traumas when BET Her Presents: The Lifeline premieres September 10 at 10/9c on BET Her.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30

Tami Roman Rules the Runway in Haus of Vicious

Tami Roman steps into her power as an actress, playing merciless fashion designer Chantel Vivian in Haus of Vicious, premiering August 17 at 8/7c on BET.
08/15/2022
Trailer
01:35

It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show

Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming now on BET+.
08/11/2022