On the Ropes

Elsa Eli Waithe vs. Andre D. ThompsonSeason 1 E 5 • 03/07/2022
Elsa Eli and Andre D. Thompson go head to head in the ring.
Watching
Full Ep
09:33
On the RopesS1 • E1Alex Babbitt vs. Ray Ray
Alex Babbitt and Ray Ray step into the ring to battle through three rounds of roasting, including dissing each other's pictures, making jokes in the form of questions and one freestyle round.
02/07/2022
Full Ep
12:02
On the RopesS1 • E2Avery Mason vs. Eva Evans
Avery Mason and Eva Evans go toe-to-toe with Yamaneika Saunders to find out who's the ultimate roaster, with families, fillers and failure all on the table and nothing off limits.
02/14/2022
Full Ep
12:50
On the RopesS1 • E3Ray Ray vs. Maddy Smith
Ray Ray defends his title against Maddy Smith in the ring, where they battle it out with jabs at each other's appearance, self-owns and lightning-fast insults.
02/21/2022
Full Ep
13:05
On the RopesS1 • E4Phil Hunt vs. Avery Mason
Phil Hunt and Avery Mason go head-to-head in the ring for three vicious rounds of fiery burns about each other's looks, why they're single and rapid-fire insults.
02/28/2022
Full Ep
09:59
On the RopesS1 • E5Elsa Eli Waithe vs. Andre D. Thompson
Elsa Eli and Andre D. Thompson go head to head in the ring.
03/07/2022
Full Ep
12:53
On the RopesS1 • E6Elsa Eli Waithe vs. Chanel Ali
Elsa Eli Waithe and Chanel Ali step into the ring to roast each other's appearances, explain why the other one is single and dig deep to find some extra-harsh snaps.
03/14/2022
Full Ep
13:40
On the RopesS1 • E7Reg Thomas vs. Andy Haynes
Reg Thomas and Andy Haynes poke fun at each other's awkward social media pics and questionable fashion sense but find it hard to say anything mean about lovable host Yamaneika Saunders.
03/21/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
02:00
One Mom Stops at Nothing in The Ghost and the House of Truth
A mother sets out on an intense search with the local police to find her missing daughter in The Ghost and the House of Truth, now streaming on BET+.
07/29/2022
Trailer
00:30
About Her BusinessBlack Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022