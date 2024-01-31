Celebrity Squares
HBCU Edition
Season 1 E 3 • 02/14/2024
Deon Cole takes center square for an HBCU showdown as Virginia State battles Tennessee State, Kym Whitley summons her sorors and the HU alums debate the merits of Howard versus Hampton.
More
Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E1Celebrity SquaresThe Starstruck Event Producer vs. The Snacking Bey Fan
The Starstruck Event Producer takes on The Snacking Bey Fan, center square Babyface leads a group of stars, NeNe Leakes shoots her shot, and the squares debate Michael Jackson versus Prince.
01/31/2024
Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E2Celebrity SquaresThe Tyler Perry Edition
Center square Eva Marcille commands a talented group of stars from the Tyler Perry universe, including Christian Keyes, Crystal Hayslett, Devale Ellis, KJ Smith and Brian Jordan Jr.
02/07/2024
Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E3Celebrity SquaresHBCU Edition
02/14/2024
Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E4Celebrity SquaresI'm Ovulating... I'm Having His Babies... Any More Questions?
The Spiky Journalist takes on The Worldly Entrepreneur, and Tamar Braxton is the boss as the center square leading a chorus of stars, including NeNe Leakes and Sinqua Walls.
02/21/2024
Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E5Celebrity SquaresThe Manicured Bouncer vs. The Insta Imposter
The Manicured Bouncer takes on The Insta Imposter, and Bresha Webb is the cheerful center square leading a witty group of stars, including Karrueche Tran and Funny Marco.
02/28/2024
