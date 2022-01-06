Tyler Perry's Sistas

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Make Him GreatSeason 4 E 22 • 08/10/2022
Zac weighs his options, Gary enlists Hayden's help to get back at Andi, Karen falls ill, Danni gets an unexpected visitor at the airport, and Sabrina and Maurice's workday is interrupted.
41:26
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E12Goodbye at the Door
Fatima comes out swinging in defense of Zac, Sabrina and Bayo decide to take things slow on their date, and Maurice rebuffs Que’s romantic advances.
06/01/2022
33:58
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E13Shaking in the Rain
Andi visits Fatima after her arrest, Sabrina feels pressure to choose a man, and tensions mount as Karen and Aaron wait to find out how far along she is in her pregnancy.
06/08/2022
41:27
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E14Money Is King
Karen struggles to process her baby news, Andi puts Hayden in his place when he gloats about sending Fatima to jail, Danni confronts Zac, and Maurice comes home to an unwelcome dinner guest.
06/15/2022
41:27
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E15We Know Enough
Zac's temper gets him in trouble, Andi calls in a favor, Maurice sets ground rules for Que, Karen has a heart-to-heart with Aaron, and Sabrina learns a startling fact about Bayo.
06/22/2022
41:27
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E16Look Closely
Fatima is desperate to get Zac out of jail, Andi takes steps to protect herself from Gary, Robin tricks Hayden with a convincing fib, and Que surprises Calvin with his views on sexuality.
06/29/2022
40:58
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E17Some Sort of Woman
Aaron struggles with Karen's commitment level, Andi and Robin's relationship heats up in and out of the office, and Zac and Fatima receive potentially devastating news about his release.
07/06/2022
40:27
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E18Enemy of Mine
Robin uses his connections to help Andi, Sabrina confronts Bayo about his royal heritage, Aaron tries to calm an angry and jealous Gary, and Hayden tries to dig up evidence against Zac.
07/13/2022
40:58
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E19Benefit of the Doubt
Fatima and Zac find Jake waiting outside Zac's house with some news, Hayden confronts Andi in her office, and Sabrina gets an unexpected visitor who's desperate for her help.
07/20/2022
41:27
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E20Inside and Out
Zac tries to keep a secret from Fatima after receiving a threatening phone call, Danni's date with a detective leads to trouble for Sabrina, and Gary's distrust of Andi backfires on him.
07/27/2022
40:57
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E21Moving On Up
The consequences of Zac's infidelity land on his doorstep, Andi and Karen commiserate over their issues with the men in their lives, and Hayden approaches Fatima with a serious threat.
08/03/2022
41:28
