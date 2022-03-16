Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Last Word
Season 4 E 21 • 08/03/2022
Sabrina gets entangled in a situation that could have serious consequences for her.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
41:30
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E11Tyler Perry's SistasFine Wine
While Karen struggles with her feelings for Zac, Calvin catches Sabrina by surprise.
03/16/2022
Full Ep
41:30
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E12Tyler Perry's SistasGoodbye At The Door
Fatima makes a rash decision that could have repercussions she’s not ready to deal with.
06/01/2022
Full Ep
41:30
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E13Tyler Perry's SistasShaking In The Rain
Andi helps Fatima out of a bind as Karen receives some troublesome news.
06/08/2022
Full Ep
41:30
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E14Tyler Perry's SistasMoney Is King
Hayden’s mischievous ways pushes Fatima to a breaking point.
06/15/2022
Full Ep
41:30
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E15Tyler Perry's SistasWe Know Enough
Danni makes things clear for Preston where they stand in their relationship.
06/22/2022
Full Ep
41:30
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E16Tyler Perry's SistasLook Closely
Sabrina realizes that Bayo has a significant secret while Karen and Aaron draw closer.
06/29/2022
Full Ep
41:30
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E17Tyler Perry's SistasSome Sort Of Woman
Calvin finds himself in an uncomfortable situation with Que after a night of drinking.
07/06/2022
Full Ep
40:30
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E18Tyler Perry's SistasEnemy of Mine
Hayden is consumed with finding out how Zac keeps escaping jail time.
07/13/2022
Full Ep
41:30
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E19Tyler Perry's SistasBenefit Of The Doubt
Sabrina embarks on a new adventure in her personal life.
07/20/2022
Full Ep
41:00
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E20Tyler Perry's SistasInside And Out
Logan seems to be hiding something, and Sabrina appears to be involved.
07/27/2022
Full Ep
41:30
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E21Tyler Perry's SistasThe Last Word
Sabrina gets entangled in a situation that could have serious consequences for her.
08/03/2022
Full Ep
41:30
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E22Tyler Perry's SistasMake Him Great
Danni attempts to get answers from Logan regarding his suspicious behavior.
08/10/2022
Full Ep
42:21
S5 • E1Tyler Perry's SistasPain And Suffering
Andi confronts Gary about his intention to lawyer up against her. Karen’s health is at risk as she comes to terms with her depth of love for Zac.
10/12/2022
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E2Tyler Perry's SistasMy Boyfriend's Back
Danni makes it her personal mission to get to the bottom of what is going on with Sabrina. Zac must neutralize a brewing situation between Fatima and Karen.
10/19/2022
Full Ep
42:32
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E3Tyler Perry's SistasNo Stress
Andi and Danni get to the bottom of things with respect to Sabrina’s whereabouts. Fatima suspects that Zac has residual feelings for Karen and confronts him about it.
10/26/2022
Full Ep
42:27
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E4Tyler Perry's SistasThe Letter
Things heat up between Fatima and Deja as Zac plays mediator. Zac agrees to go to Karen’s to put it all out on the table so he and Fatima can move forward in peace.
11/02/2022
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E5Tyler Perry's SistasIt's All About Who You Know
Karen confronts Zac and Aaron with her true feelings once and for all with Lisa’s help. Fatima introduces Andi to her cousin in the hope she can be instrumental with helping Sabrina.
11/09/2022
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E6Tyler Perry's SistasKeep It One Hundred
Karen decides to focus her fury on Zac. Danni meets a new love interest, while Andi looks to have a stalker.
11/16/2022
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E7Tyler Perry's SistasEgo Trip
Karen adopts a new practice to help her and Zac’s situation get better. Danni is put in a very uncomfortable situation with her new guy friend.
11/23/2022
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E8Tyler Perry's SistasPushed To The Limit
Danni makes a grave mistake and solicits Andi’s help to get her out of trouble. Karen regains her independence and figures out who the father is on her own.
11/30/2022
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E9Tyler Perry's SistasPursuit For Truth
Karen's doubts about Aaron deepen. Danni continues to juggle her love life, while Fatima is confronted with Zac's past.
12/07/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024