Tyler Perry's Sistas

The Last Word

Season 4 E 21 • 08/03/2022

Sabrina gets entangled in a situation that could have serious consequences for her.

41:30
S4 • E11
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Fine Wine

While Karen struggles with her feelings for Zac, Calvin catches Sabrina by surprise.
03/16/2022
41:30
41:30
S4 • E12
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Goodbye At The Door

Fatima makes a rash decision that could have repercussions she’s not ready to deal with.
06/01/2022
41:30
41:30
S4 • E13
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Shaking In The Rain

Andi helps Fatima out of a bind as Karen receives some troublesome news.
06/08/2022
41:30
41:30
S4 • E14
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Money Is King

Hayden’s mischievous ways pushes Fatima to a breaking point.
06/15/2022
41:30
41:30
S4 • E15
Tyler Perry's Sistas
We Know Enough

Danni makes things clear for Preston where they stand in their relationship.
06/22/2022
41:30
41:30
S4 • E16
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Look Closely

Sabrina realizes that Bayo has a significant secret while Karen and Aaron draw closer.
06/29/2022
41:30
41:30
S4 • E17
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Some Sort Of Woman

Calvin finds himself in an uncomfortable situation with Que after a night of drinking.
07/06/2022
40:30
40:30
S4 • E18
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Enemy of Mine

Hayden is consumed with finding out how Zac keeps escaping jail time.
07/13/2022
41:30
41:30
S4 • E19
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Benefit Of The Doubt

Sabrina embarks on a new adventure in her personal life.
07/20/2022
41:00
41:00
S4 • E20
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Inside And Out

Logan seems to be hiding something, and Sabrina appears to be involved.
07/27/2022
41:30
41:30
S4 • E21
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Last Word

Sabrina gets entangled in a situation that could have serious consequences for her.
08/03/2022
41:30
41:30
S4 • E22
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Make Him Great

Danni attempts to get answers from Logan regarding his suspicious behavior.
08/10/2022
42:21
42:21

S5 • E1
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Pain And Suffering

Andi confronts Gary about his intention to lawyer up against her. Karen’s health is at risk as she comes to terms with her depth of love for Zac.
10/12/2022
42:29
42:29
S5 • E2
Tyler Perry's Sistas
My Boyfriend's Back

Danni makes it her personal mission to get to the bottom of what is going on with Sabrina. Zac must neutralize a brewing situation between Fatima and Karen.
10/19/2022
42:32
42:32
S5 • E3
Tyler Perry's Sistas
No Stress

Andi and Danni get to the bottom of things with respect to Sabrina’s whereabouts. Fatima suspects that Zac has residual feelings for Karen and confronts him about it.
10/26/2022
42:27
42:27
S5 • E4
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Letter

Things heat up between Fatima and Deja as Zac plays mediator. Zac agrees to go to Karen’s to put it all out on the table so he and Fatima can move forward in peace.
11/02/2022
42:29
42:29
S5 • E5
Tyler Perry's Sistas
It's All About Who You Know

Karen confronts Zac and Aaron with her true feelings once and for all with Lisa’s help. Fatima introduces Andi to her cousin in the hope she can be instrumental with helping Sabrina.
11/09/2022
42:29
42:29
S5 • E6
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Keep It One Hundred

Karen decides to focus her fury on Zac. Danni meets a new love interest, while Andi looks to have a stalker.
11/16/2022
42:29
42:29
S5 • E7
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Ego Trip

Karen adopts a new practice to help her and Zac’s situation get better. Danni is put in a very uncomfortable situation with her new guy friend.
11/23/2022
42:30
42:30
S5 • E8
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Pushed To The Limit

Danni makes a grave mistake and solicits Andi’s help to get her out of trouble. Karen regains her independence and figures out who the father is on her own.
11/30/2022
42:29
42:29
S5 • E9
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Pursuit For Truth

Karen's doubts about Aaron deepen. Danni continues to juggle her love life, while Fatima is confronted with Zac's past.
12/07/2022
03:43
03:43

Tyler Perry's Sistas 100th Episode
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 E9

The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas expresses amazement and gratitude at reaching 100 episodes, praising the show's fans for continuing to follow their characters' journeys.
12/07/2022
