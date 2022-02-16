Tyler Perry's Sistas
WEDNESDAYS 9/8c
WEDNESDAYS 9/8c
Best friends Andi, Karen, Danni and Sabrina navigate the ups and downs of their love lives, careers and friendship.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Exclusive
- Latest Episode41:29Sign in to Watch
S4 • E7
Moving on UpAndi rejects Gary's attempt to buy her love, but her friends aren't so sure she should turn down his gifts; Karen extends an invite to Fatima; and Aaron and Zac confront each other.02/16/2022
- 41:29Sign in to Watch
S4 • E6
Hard to GetKaren asks Aaron for space, Gary introduces Zac to a financial adviser, Andi questions Karen's motives for inviting Fatima to their get-together, and Danni and Preston have a heart-to-heart.02/09/2022
- 41:29Sign in to Watch
S4 • E5
Life, Soul and HeartDanni discovers Logan's secret, Calvin tries to smooth things over with Sabrina, a cellphone mix-up turns into an exercise in trust for Zac and Fatima, and Karen confides in Aaron.02/02/2022
- 41:29Sign in to Watch
S4 • E4
The Night GameSabrina rebounds after Calvin's outburst ruins their date, Karen comes across a basketball game that leaves her suspicious, and Danni has an unexpected visitor after a day with El Fuego.01/26/2022
- 41:29Sign in to Watch
S4 • E3
PleasantriesDanni realizes she's not quite over Preston, Zac comes to Fatima with questions about the parking garage stunt, and an awkward talk during a date leads to problems for Sabrina and Calvin.01/19/2022
- 41:16Sign in to Watch
S4 • E2
Still Waters Run DeepAndi grills Fatima about the attack on Hayden, Sabrina and Calvin set Maurice up on a date to get his mind off Que, and Gary shows up with a major surprise.01/12/2022
- 41:13
S4 • E1
A Brick WallDanni doesn't get the response she expects when she addresses Preston's privilege, Calvin tries to smooth things over between Maurice and Sabrina, and Karen suspects Zac is hiding a secret.01/05/2022