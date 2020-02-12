Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Back That Thang Up
Season 8 E 4 • 06/16/2021

Calvin and Floyd help Ella around the house, C.J. seeks alternative treatments for his back problems, and a car robbery takes everyone by surprise.

Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S7 • E19
The Package

Despite her dad's warnings, Kaleb keeps trying to see Jazmine, and Curtis asks Calvin to wait at his house for a mysterious package to arrive.
12/02/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S7 • E20
If You Loved Me

Calvin grills Kaleb and Jazmine after catching them together at his parents' house, leading Jazmine to realize what kind of guy her boyfriend really is.
12/09/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S7 • E21
The Big Game

C.J. tries to give Malik a lesson in compromise after Lisa takes over the only TV in the house, and Miranda makes it known to the family that she's going on a date.
12/16/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S7 • E22
Give and Take

When Lisa invites herself to stay with Ella and Curtis after a fight with Malik, the family forces the feuding couple to sit down and work things out.
12/23/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S7 • E23
Parenting 101

Miranda implores Curtis to babysit her son, C.J. pressures Malik to join the workforce, and Lisa and Malik get an unexpected crash course in parenting.
12/30/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S7 • E24
Ya' Hearrrrd Me

Ella suspects there are deeper issues behind Lisa and Malik's fight over a toilet seat, and Curtis's relationship advice to his nephew backfires.
01/06/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S7 • E25
Woman of the Night

Ella is disturbed by what she finds when she drops in on Malik and Lisa, Miranda makes assumptions about her dinner date with Calvin, and C.J. responds to a red alert.
01/13/2021
Full Ep
21:29

Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E1
Whiplash

While recovering from his injuries, C.J. comes under investigation for his conduct during the fire, and Lisa feels judged by Malik's family.
05/25/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E2
A Payneful Lesson

Calvin tries to impress Laura by cooking her an elegant meal, and C.J. resists his family's attempts to help him while he recuperates.
06/01/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E3
All Lumped Together

Ella receives alarming news after a routine mammogram, and Malik is in danger of losing his scholarship after he's had to shoulder the responsibilities of his household.
06/09/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E4
Back That Thang Up

Calvin and Floyd help Ella around the house, C.J. seeks alternative treatments for his back problems, and a car robbery takes everyone by surprise.
06/16/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E5
Sauce Bosses

C.J. tries to talk Floyd out of selling the family barbecue sauce recipe, and Calvin grows concerned when he learns Miranda wants to buy a gun for protection.
06/22/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E6
Missing Mustard Seeds

Curtis offers to cook for Ella's event after his harsh review prompts her caterer to cancel, and Malik alarms his family members with philosophical questions about life and religion.
06/30/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E7
In the Hot Seat

As Calvin and Laura prepare for premarital counseling, Curtis steps in to give them relationship advice of his own, which leaves the couple at odds with each other.
07/07/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E8
Karen

Calvin's life is turned upside down when a white woman posts false theft accusations against him on social media, and C.J. is disappointed to learn that Malik doesn't vote.
07/14/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E9
Me Against the World

Ella plans a family game night, but things get awkward when Miranda shows up to the party, and Clarence suspects Floyd is trolling him online.
10/12/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E10
Pow Wow at the Paynes

After a police shooting at a music festival, Malik joins a protest to demand the release of bodycam footage, and Ella tries to be supportive of Lisa's jewelry-making ambitions.
10/19/2021
