BET Talks
Aisha Bowe
Season 2 E 20 • 04/11/2025
Aerospace engineer and entrepreneur Aisha Bowe talks about breaking barriers in STEM, space travel and inspiring the next generation of Black innovators.
S2 • E11BET TalksOmari Hardwick
Omari Hardwick pulls up to BET Talks for a raw and real conversation about fatherhood, balancing family with Hollywood, personal growth and stepping into the "Star Trek" universe.
02/07/2025
S2 • E10BET TalksMelanie Fiona
Melanie Fiona sits down for an unfiltered chat about her journey, including balancing motherhood and career, embracing new beginnings, and her highly anticipated EP "Say Yes."
02/06/2025
S2 • E13BET TalksJacquees & DeJ Loaf
Artists Jacquees and DeJ Loaf chat about the sequel to their first collaboration, share their creative process, and discuss the inspiration behind their music.
02/25/2025
S2 • E12BET TalksJason George
Actor and producer Jason George discusses his return to "Grey's Anatomy," his fight for fair wages for actors, and how he juggles his career, activism and fatherhood.
02/24/2025
S2 • E17BET TalksLola Brooke
Lola Brooke dishes on the tough decision she faced in releasing new music and opens up about embracing her softer side while staying true to her roots.
03/09/2025
S2 • E15BET TalksThe War and Treaty
Grammy-nominated duo The War and Treaty talk about their album "Plus One," Tanya's journey to becoming one of today's most soulful voices, and Michael's time serving in the military.
03/03/2025
S2 • E18BET TalksLecrae
Grammy winner Lecrae shares his journey and discusses faith, hip hop, fatherhood, inspiring change, maintaining humility within fame, his record label and what's next.
03/30/2025
S2 • E16BET TalksLela Rochon
Lela Rochon reflects on nearly walking away from acting before landing her role in "Waiting to Exhale," and talks about starring on the BET+ original series The Family Business: New Orleans.
03/06/2025
S2 • E19BET TalksGail Bean
Actress Gail Bean talks growing up in Atlanta, Harlem, her unique name, NFL roots, and the art of ordering Lemon Pepper Wings in this fun, unfiltered convo.
04/02/2025
S2 • E23BET TalksMathew Knowles
Mathew Knowles shares his breast cancer journey, emphasizing early detection for Black men, and discusses his work with the ZERO Prostate Cancer alongside CEO Courtney Bugler.
04/29/2025
S2 • E22BET TalksDavid Banner
David Banner gets raw and real about artistry, finding strength in his onscreen characters, the demands of the music industry, his desire for a family and much more.
04/28/2025
S2 • E21BET TalksDrea Nicole and Lex P
Pour Minds cohosts Drea Nicole and Lex P spill on friendship, launching their podcast, hitting the road for their docuseries Travel Queens and living loud as unapologetic Black women.
04/20/2025
S2 • E25BET TalksTashera Simmons
"Dying to Self" author Tashera Simmons shares her journey of spiritual growth, healing and rediscovery as she moves from the shadows into her own light.
05/01/2025
S2 • E24BET TalksXzibit
Rapper, actor and cultural icon Xzibit explores his rise in West Coast hip hop, his unforgettable run as the host of "Pimp My Ride" and the many lessons he's learned in the music industry.
04/30/2025
S2 • E27BET TalksBrian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry gets real with Miabelle about taking creative risks, reclaiming power and leveling up in Hollywood as executive producer of "Dope Thief."
05/19/2025
S2 • E29BET TalksMichael "Mike B." Burnett
Celebrity stylist Mike B. details his journey from Harlem to high fashion in hip hop, explaining how the Harlem Dandy style shaped Black fashion and inspired the Met Gala 2025 theme.
06/05/2025
S2 • E28BET TalksDavid and Tamela Mann
With undeniable chemistry and decades of wisdom, David and Tamela Mann open up about gospel greatness, sitcom success, love, legacy, and balancing faith, family, and fame.
06/04/2025
S2 • E26BET TalksMet Gala Special: Bevy Smith, Claire Sulmers & Terrell Jones
Bevy Smith and fashion insiders Claire Sulmers and Terrell Jones break down the most jaw-dropping looks and cultural slays from the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Met Gala.
05/08/2025
S2 • E30BET TalksMontell Jordan and Max Rae
Montell Jordan sits down with Loren LoRosa and reflects on the legacy of "This Is How We Do It," a hit song that defined a generation, and Max Rae talks about joining Jordan for the remix.
06/07/2025
