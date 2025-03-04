BET Talks
Met Gala Special: Bevy Smith, Claire Sulmers & Terrell Jones
Season 2 E 28 • 06/06/2025
Bevy Smith and fashion insiders Claire Sulmers and Terrell Jones break down the most jaw-dropping looks and cultural slays from the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Met Gala.
Full Ep
16:08
S2 • E18BET TalksGail Bean
Actress Gail Bean talks growing up in Atlanta, Harlem, her unique name, NFL roots, and the art of ordering Lemon Pepper Wings in this fun, unfiltered convo.
04/03/2025
Full Ep
19:56
S2 • E19BET TalksMathew Knowles
Mathew Knowles shares his breast cancer journey, emphasizing early detection for Black men, and discusses his work with the ZERO Prostate Cancer alongside CEO Courtney Bugler.
04/30/2025
Full Ep
21:01
S2 • E20BET TalksAisha Bowe
Aerospace engineer and entrepreneur Aisha Bowe talks about breaking barriers in STEM, space travel and inspiring the next generation of Black innovators.
04/21/2025
Full Ep
24:33
S2 • E21BET TalksDavid Banner
David Banner gets raw and real about artistry, finding strength in his onscreen characters, the demands of the music industry, his desire for a family and much more.
04/29/2025
Full Ep
08:29
S2 • E22BET TalksDrea Nicole and Lex P
Pour Minds cohosts Drea Nicole and Lex P spill on friendship, launching their podcast, hitting the road for their docuseries Travel Queens and living loud as unapologetic Black women.
05/01/2025
Full Ep
24:52
S2 • E23BET TalksTashera Simmons
"Dying to Self" author Tashera Simmons shares her journey of spiritual growth, healing and rediscovery as she moves from the shadows into her own light.
05/05/2025
Full Ep
25:19
S2 • E24BET TalksXzibit
Rapper, actor and cultural icon Xzibit explores his rise in West Coast hip hop, his unforgettable run as the host of "Pimp My Ride" and the many lessons he's learned in the music industry.
05/07/2025
Full Ep
22:58
S2 • E25BET TalksBrian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry gets real with Miabelle about taking creative risks, reclaiming power and leveling up in Hollywood as executive producer of "Dope Thief."
05/20/2025
Full Ep
17:46
S2 • E26BET TalksMichael "Mike B." Burnett
Celebrity stylist Mike B. details his journey from Harlem to high fashion in hip hop, explaining how the Harlem Dandy style shaped Black fashion and inspired the Met Gala 2025 theme.
06/04/2025
Full Ep
42:00
S2 • E27BET TalksDavid and Tamela Mann
With undeniable chemistry and decades of wisdom, David and Tamela Mann open up about gospel greatness, sitcom success, love, legacy, and balancing faith, family, and fame.
06/05/2025
Full Ep
18:46
Full Ep
24:43
S2 • E29BET TalksMontell Jordan and Max Rae
Montell Jordan sits down with Loren LoRosa and reflects on the legacy of "This Is How We Do It," a hit song that defined a generation, and Max Rae talks about joining Jordan for the remix.
06/09/2025
Full Ep
25:05
S2 • E30BET TalksKeri Hilson
Singer-songwriter and actress Keri Hilson discusses healing, growth, her return to music and how she's redefining success on her terms.
06/09/2025
Full Ep
19:20
S2 • E31BET TalksNLE Choppa
Rapper and entrepreneur NLE Choppa chats with Miabelle about his acting debut, taking his talents to a whole new level and what's next for his career.
06/09/2025
Full Ep
19:57
S2 • E32BET TalksTerri J. Vaughn
Terri J. Vaughn reflects on her start in Hollywood, her breakout role on "The Steve Harvey Show," and the vision and inspiration behind her TV project "Miss Governor."
06/13/2025
Full Ep
18:00
S2 • E33BET TalksDavido
Afrobeats superstar Davido sits down for a candid conversation about his strict dad, his global rise from Nigerian artist to sold-out stadiums across the world and his personal evolution.
06/16/2025
Full Ep
40:16
S2 • E34BET TalksDr. David Washington
Dr. David Washington shares the inspiration behind Black Defender, the cultural impact of creating a Black superhero rooted in real-world issues and the value of chasing your visions.
06/17/2025
Full Ep
22:47
S2 • E35BET TalksBlack Sherif
Black Sherif shares the inspiration behind his genre-blending sound, the meaning behind his lyrics, and how he's sharing Ghanaian music and culture with the world.
06/18/2025
Full Ep
28:21
S2 • E36BET TalksB.G.
New Orleans rapper B.G. gets real about support from fans during his time in prison, scrutiny and censorship of his song lyrics, dealing with trauma, and embracing fatherhood as a free man.
06/19/2025
Full Ep
20:05
S2 • E38BET TalksCast of Divorced Sistas
In this candid and unfiltered episode of BET Talks, host Jamilah Mustafa sits down with the powerhouse cast of Divorced Sistas—LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Ellis, and Porscha Coleman.
07/09/2025
