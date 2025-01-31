BET Talks
Keri Hilson
Season 2 E 30 • 06/09/2025
Singer-songwriter and actress Keri Hilson discusses healing, growth, her return to music and how she's redefining success on her terms.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
12:02
S1 • E7BET TalksSkylar Simone
Skylar Simone shares her music journey, her album "Shiver" and personal stories behind her tracks, and she explores love, self-reflection and her creative process.
01/31/2025
Full Ep
12:54
S1 • E8BET TalksAndre Holland
André Holland discusses his film "Exhibiting Forgiveness," and he explores themes of compassion, redemption and his character's emotional journey.
01/31/2025
Full Ep
15:08
S1 • E9BET TalksDave East and araabMUZIK
Dave East and araabMUZIK discuss their joint project "Living Proof," their creative process, music's cultural impact and staying authentic in an evolving industry.
02/04/2025
Full Ep
27:13
S2 • E16BET TalksLecrae
Grammy winner Lecrae shares his journey and discusses faith, hip hop, fatherhood, inspiring change, maintaining humility within fame, his record label and what's next.
03/31/2025
Full Ep
16:08
S2 • E18BET TalksGail Bean
Actress Gail Bean talks about growing up in Georgia, the art of ordering lemon pepper wings, bringing authenticity to her roles and her NFL roots in this unfiltered chat.
04/03/2025
Full Ep
19:56
S2 • E19BET TalksMathew Knowles
Mathew Knowles shares his breast cancer journey, emphasizing early detection for Black men, and discusses his work with the ZERO Prostate Cancer alongside CEO Courtney Bugler.
04/30/2025
Full Ep
24:33
S2 • E21BET TalksDavid Banner
David Banner gets raw and real about artistry, finding strength in his onscreen characters, the demands of the music industry, his desire for a family and much more.
04/29/2025
Full Ep
22:57
S2 • E25BET TalksBrian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry gets real with Miabelle about taking creative risks, reclaiming power and leveling up in Hollywood as executive producer of "Dope Thief."
05/20/2025
Full Ep
17:46
S2 • E26BET TalksMichael "Mike B." Burnett
Celebrity stylist Mike B. details his journey from Harlem to high fashion in hip hop, explaining how the Harlem Dandy style shaped Black fashion and inspired the Met Gala 2025 theme.
06/06/2025
Full Ep
24:43
S2 • E29BET TalksMontell Jordan and Max Rae
Montell Jordan sits down with Loren LoRosa and reflects on the legacy of "This Is How We Do It," a hit song that defined a generation, and Max Rae talks about joining Jordan for the remix.
06/06/2025
Full Ep
25:05
S2 • E30BET TalksKeri Hilson
Singer-songwriter and actress Keri Hilson discusses healing, growth, her return to music and how she's redefining success on her terms.
06/09/2025
Full Ep
19:20
S2 • E31BET TalksNLE Choppa
Rapper and entrepreneur NLE Choppa chats with Miabelle about his acting debut, taking his talents to a whole new level and what's next for his career.
06/09/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024