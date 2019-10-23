Tyler Perry's The Oval

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
UnforgettableSeason 1 E 2 • 10/30/2019
Barry defends his character, Lilly's decision puts her in a precarious situation, Victoria demands to know the truth, and Nancy and Sharon deal with an emergency.
Watching
Full Ep
42:14
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E1The Pilot
Chaos ensues as the Franklin family prepares for the inauguration ball, Nancy's kind gesture backfires, Barry is caught off guard, and Lilly makes a risky choice.
10/23/2019
Full Ep
42:14
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E2Unforgettable
Barry defends his character, Lilly's decision puts her in a precarious situation, Victoria demands to know the truth, and Nancy and Sharon deal with an emergency.
10/30/2019
Full Ep
42:13
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E3Heat
Donald seeks answers from the man who followed his wife home, President Franklin greets a late-night visitor, and the first children irk the White House staff.
11/06/2019
Full Ep
42:15
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E4Rats Can Smell Poison
Jean deals with uncomfortable advances from Jason, the president confronts Richard about Gayle's accusation, and Agent Flint seeks info from the Winthrops' intruder.
11/13/2019
Full Ep
42:14
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E5Allies
Barry learns disturbing news about Ruth, Victoria invites Lilly along for an unusual shopping trip, Jason's behavior raises eyebrows, and Nancy makes a startling discovery.
11/20/2019
Full Ep
42:13
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E6Lab Rats
The hostility between President Franklin and Victoria reaches new heights, Barry forces Sharon to make a choice, and Jason helps Gayle devise a plan.
11/27/2019
Full Ep
42:15
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E7The Dark Sheep
Max gets caught in the middle of Hunter and Victoria's marital drama, Barry continues the search for his daughter, and Lilly is confronted with compromising photos.
12/04/2019
Full Ep
42:12
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E8Eye on the Sparrow
Barry blows Gayle's cover, Kyle makes a power grab, the secret service searches for Gayle, Sharon and Nancy learn new information, and Lilly has an unexpected guest.
12/11/2019
Full Ep
42:14
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E9The Fish Bowl
Richard comes to the rescue, Bobby pays Lilly a visit, Hunter gives Denise lucrative information, and Victoria's tumultuous relationship with Gayle takes a darker turn.
12/18/2019
Full Ep
42:11
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E10Going Black
Richard wrestles with guilt over his deadly mistake, Hunter and Denise are interrupted during a late-night rendezvous, and the staff carefully navigate first family drama.
01/08/2020
Full Ep
42:10
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E11The United Front
After their explosive fight, Victoria and Hunter try to calm concerns among the White House staff, Gayle receives appalling news, and Richard and Nancy search for answers.
01/15/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021