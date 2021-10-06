Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

BET Presents: The Encore
A Miss-Direction
Season 1 E 8 • 07/29/2021

A Miss-Direction

Season 1 E 8 • 07/29/2021

Nivea's abrupt departure causes a domino effect, Kosine's apology gets a mixed reception, a new queen is crowned, and the ladies try to agree on a cohesive look for their final performance.

BET Presents: The Encore
S1 • E1
Let the Music Play

After the group of nine learns they only have 30 days to form an R&B supergroup and cut a record, the ladies start assessing each other, and divisions appear when Aubrey forms a small clique.
06/10/2021
BET Presents: The Encore
S1 • E2
Time to Be Queen

The women elect a queen to reign over group decisions, Pamela makes a surprising declaration about her past, LeMisha confronts the twins, and everyone wonders what Kiely's role really is.
06/17/2021
BET Presents: The Encore
S1 • E3
Do the Record

Kiely feels undermined by Aubrey, the groups try to impress the producers in the recording studio, the house elects a new queen, and LeMisha speaks out about the twins.
06/24/2021
BET Presents: The Encore
S1 • E4
Questionable Queen

The twins and LeMisha make up, Pamela unites the house through her new song, and Aubrey goes MIA during choreography and recording sessions, prompting Felisha to call for her replacement.
06/30/2021
BET Presents: The Encore
S1 • E5
Heavy Is the Head

Aubrey's issues with Elijah spill over into the group when Felisha gets involved, and tensions over the set list interrupt the group's studio time.
07/08/2021
BET Presents: The Encore
S1 • E6
Demons & Division

During a listening party, the ladies reconnect with some of their former bandmates, producers and music industry contacts, Aubrey reaches her breaking point, and Felisha and Kosine butt heads.
07/14/2021
BET Presents: The Encore
S1 • E7
Cherish

Felisha and Kosine's dispute causes a rift in the house, LeMisha organizes a burn party to help each group member let go of something from her past, and Nivea reaches her breaking point.
07/22/2021
BET Presents: The Encore
S1 • E8
A Miss-Direction

Nivea's abrupt departure causes a domino effect, Kosine's apology gets a mixed reception, a new queen is crowned, and the ladies try to agree on a cohesive look for their final performance.
07/29/2021
BET Presents: The Encore
S1 • E9
Stack That

As the group comes together to finalize their album, look and performance Kiely is still on the fence about if she will perform. With days until the final show the Ladies reach a make or break point on if they can actually pull it all off.
08/05/2021
BET Presents: The Encore
S1 • E10
The Encore

Production concerns leave the ladies feeling apprehensive in their final two days of rehearsals, Felisha calls her stylist for a last-minute favor, and Bluprint makes their live debut.
08/11/2021
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E10
Cita's Recap - The Encore

Cita breaks down the season finale, as the ladies of Bluprint put the final touches on their big performance and hit the stage for the first time.
08/12/2021
