I Love Us
I'm So Tired of You
Season 1 E 4 • 04/12/2023
Kountry Wayne and Kym find new crushes in clips of twerking brides, flirty drive-through customers, a very careful barber, a nondestructive gender reveal party and a destructive Jesus.
S1 • E1I Love UsThat Was a Miracle on MLK Street
Hosts Kym Whitley and Kountry Wayne react to viral videos of a romantic bubble bath gone wrong, an anxious family at a drive-through zoo and Sunday service tomfoolery.
03/22/2023
20:30
S1 • E2I Love UsYou Can't Tell People They Got Roaches
Kountry Wayne and Kym share clips of a shocking roller coaster ride, a very determined pest control employee, an acrobatic subway rider and a wannabe samurai who needs more training.
03/29/2023
20:30
S1 • E3I Love UsThis Is What It Sounds Like When Doves Die
Kym and Kountry Wayne crack up at clips of a trypanophobic patient, a disappointed "Black Panther" fan and a kid who takes drastic action to avoid his mom's wrath after a playtime mishap.
04/05/2023
20:30
S1 • E4I Love UsI'm So Tired of You
04/12/2023
20:30
S1 • E5I Love UsThat's Not Gorilla Glue
Kym and Kountry Wayne react to clips of a pranking fiancée, clumsy and overworked mail carriers, ecstatic dancers inspired by the Holy Spirit and a young lady with a talent for limbo.
04/19/2023
20:30
S1 • E6I Love UsIce Skating, That Ain't for Us
Kym and Kountry Wayne introduce the audience to a no-nonsense birthday girl, a naughty street musician, a preacher with controversial food opinions, an eager baptismal candidate and more.
04/26/2023
20:30
S1 • E7I Love UsWe Gotta Call Her Nana LaBelle
Kountry Wayne and Kym laugh at clips of a garbage truck disaster, opinionated kids, the world's youngest rapper and amusement park rides so scary they send guests into another world.
05/03/2023
