I Love Us
This Is What It Sounds Like When Doves Die
Season 1 E 3 • 04/05/2023
Kym and Kountry Wayne crack up at clips of a trypanophobic patient, a disappointed "Black Panther" fan and a kid who takes drastic action to avoid his mom's wrath after a playtime mishap.
I Love UsS1 • E1That Was a Miracle on MLK Street
Hosts Kym Whitley and Kountry Wayne react to viral videos of a romantic bubble bath gone wrong, an anxious family at a drive-through zoo and Sunday service tomfoolery.
03/22/2023
I Love UsS1 • E2You Can't Tell People They Got Roaches
Kountry Wayne and Kym share clips of a shocking roller coaster ride, a very determined pest control employee, an acrobatic subway rider and a wannabe samurai who needs more training.
03/29/2023
