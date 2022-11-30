Tyler Perry's Sistas
Looks Are Deceiving
Season 5 E 17 • 02/08/2023
Sabrina is back to square one after her chat with Bayo, Danni doubles down on her no-marriage stance to Preston, and Zac angrily confronts Karen about the compromising photo.
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E8Pushed to the Limit
Karen struggles to live normally with Lisa's constant attention, Robin puts Hayden in the hot seat over business dealings, and Danni seeks out Andi's help following a disturbing encounter.
11/30/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E9Pursuit for Truth
Danni's traumatic experience pushes her to a breaking point, Karen tests Aaron's trustworthiness, Fatima is confronted with Zac's past, and Andi's past complicates Sabrina's legal situation.
12/07/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E23Sistas 100th Episode Celebration
Host Heather B. and the cast celebrate the 100th episode, chatting about Sistas's success, evolving friendships, love triangles, fan feedback and one actor's vital behind-the-scenes role.
12/07/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E10Discretion Is Key
Andi and Danni break the news to Karen about Sabrina's arrest, and as Karen awaits her ultrasound results, Aaron and Zac prepare emotionally for their potential paternity.
12/14/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E11Dead to Rights
Sabrina's friends scramble to get her released on bail, Karen learns the identity of her baby's father, and Calvin loses his temper on an unrepentant Que.
12/21/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E12Backlash
Robin confides in Andi about a professional threat, Sabrina asks Karen for special favor after her traumatic experience in jail, and Fatima recruits a secret weapon to take down Hayden.
01/04/2023
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E13Feeling the Heat
Maurice questions Sabrina's loyalty, Preston pushes Danni to tell him the truth, and Andi steps in when Fatima and Zac invite Karen over for a sit-down.
01/11/2023
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E14Fair Game
Karen reveals the biological father of her child, Andi's rival lawyer declares war by asking Maurice to testify against Sabrina, and Danni must answer an important question.
01/18/2023
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E15Two Can Play That Game
Danni is blindsided by Preston's request, Tamara works her magic on an unsuspecting Hayden, Andi seeks Robin's help in securing Maurice's bail, and Zac and Karen reach an understanding.
01/25/2023
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E16Picture Perfect
Fatima waits for Zac to come clean about a photo of him kissing another woman, Andi admits she drained her savings to post Sabrina's bail, and Maurice's bail is set at $1.5 million.
02/01/2023
