Tyler Perry's Sistas
Tyler Perry’s Sistas 100th Episode Celebration
Season 5 E 23 • 12/07/2022
During this one hour special we celebrate Andi, Danni, Karen, Sabrina, and Fatima as they highlight the epic accomplishment of 100 episodes of this groundbreaking series, Tyler Perry’s Sistas.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E13Tyler Perry's SistasFeeling The Heat
Maurice reaches out to Calvin and is reassured that all will be well. Zac plans for a talk with Karen and Fatima, when Andi shows up.
01/11/2023
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E14Tyler Perry's SistasFair Game
Zac makes Karen an offer that she can definitely refuse. Fatima is finally forced to come clean and she and Karen face off at the townhouse while Andy and Zac are present.
01/18/2023
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E15Tyler Perry's SistasTwo Can Play That Game
Zac is blindsided when a friend of Fatima catches him in a questionable situation. Tamara has Hayden right where she needs him, gathering pertinent information for Fatima.
01/25/2023
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E16Tyler Perry's SistasPicture Perfect
Fatima confronts Zac with proof of an inappropriate interaction. Maurice must come up with bail in order to get out of jail.
02/01/2023
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E17Tyler Perry's SistasLooks Are Deceiving
Fatima’s accusations push Zac over the edge. Danni is settled in her decision with Preston, while Andi may have found her way into becoming a partner.
02/08/2023
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E18Tyler Perry's SistasFriends Are Lovers
Karen and Andi deal with a matter of betrayal that threatens the sistahood. Fatima leaves Zac for the night to make hard decisions about what her next move should be.
02/15/2023
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E19Tyler Perry's SistasTruth Hurts
Sabrina makes a surprising discovery while at Danni’s apartment. Fatima puts Zac in his place as they continue to argue over harsh words.
02/22/2023
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E20Tyler Perry's SistasWhat Goes Around
When Danni discovers Que's true identity, she is mortified. Andi's chances of becoming a partner are hindered, while Zac’s unexpected visitor causes trouble for him and Fatima.
03/01/2023
Full Ep
39:49
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E21Tyler Perry's SistasA Vicious Cycle
An unforeseen visit from an old friend will spark up questions Fatima will have to address. Karen has her doubts about Aaron after seeing him in a different light.
03/08/2023
Full Ep
40:26
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E22Tyler Perry's SistasToo Little, Too Late
Danni's actions have left her in a vulnerable position, while Karen quickly realizes that Aaron is hiding something, and she pays the ultimate price.
03/15/2023
Full Ep
42:00
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E23Tyler Perry's SistasTyler Perry’s Sistas 100th Episode Celebration
During this one hour special we celebrate Andi, Danni, Karen, Sabrina, and Fatima as they highlight the epic accomplishment of 100 episodes of this groundbreaking series, Tyler Perry’s Sistas.
12/07/2022
Full Ep
40:29
S6 • E1Tyler Perry's SistasStraight No Chaser
Danni wallows in self-pity until an encounter with Preston threatens to send her off the deep end.
05/31/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E2Tyler Perry's SistasFull Circle Moments
Preston shows up for Danni when she needs him the most, but it doesn’t seem to extinguish her anger toward him. Fatima sets Tamara straight about compensation for the role she’s been tapped to play.
06/07/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E3Tyler Perry's SistasFanning The Flames
Hayden makes Tamara an offer she can’t refuse, but it could change her mission. Shocking news evokes a reaction from Zac that Fatima isn’t ready for.
06/14/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E4Tyler Perry's SistasFace The Fire
As the girls try to learn more about Karen's whereabouts, the reality of losing a friend begins to sink in. Meanwhile, Zac and Fatima are faced with a struggle about his devotion.
06/21/2023
Full Ep
40:31
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E5Tyler Perry's SistasBetter Safe Than Sorry
When Karen's whereabouts are discovered, Fatima is disturbed by Zac's concern. Elsewhere, Andi and Gary share a moment of complete honesty about where their current relationship status is.
06/28/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E6Tyler Perry's SistasMending Fences
Fatima and Zac’s relationship is pushed to the limits as Karen’s feelings for him start to increase. Gary tries to help Hayden out of an unexpected arrangement, while Sabrina and Maurice meet with a lawyer to discuss the fate of their future.
07/05/2023
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E7Tyler Perry's SistasOrdinary Pain
After catching Zac off guard, Fatima questions the status of her relationship with him. Sabrina devises a strategy to remove Que once and for all.
07/12/2023
Full Ep
40:32
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E8Tyler Perry's SistasUneven Playing Field
As Hayden and Tamara’s relationship grows stronger, Gary still isn’t sure about her true intentions. Maurice continues his pursuit with getting Que to confess the truth.
07/19/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E9Tyler Perry's SistasTrue Colors
Karen gives Andi an ultimatum after a run-in with Fatima. Maurice makes a rash decision in an effort to help Sabrina, but it could backfire, landing them both in more trouble.
07/26/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025