Tyler Perry's Sistas

Straight, No Chaser

Season 6 E 1 • 05/31/2023

Maurice copes with the aftermath of his violent confrontation with Que, the ladies rally around a tipsy Danni after she runs into Preston and his fiancée, and Aaron comes clean to Karen.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
42:29
Sign in to Watch

S5 • E14
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Fair Game

Karen reveals the biological father of her child, Andi's rival lawyer declares war by asking Maurice to testify against Sabrina, and Danni must answer an important question.
01/18/2023
Full Ep
42:30
Sign in to Watch

S5 • E15
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Two Can Play That Game

Danni is blindsided by Preston's request, Tamara works her magic on an unsuspecting Hayden, Andi seeks Robin's help in securing Maurice's bail, and Zac and Karen reach an understanding.
01/25/2023
Full Ep
42:30
Sign in to Watch

S5 • E16
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Picture Perfect

Fatima waits for Zac to come clean about a photo of him kissing another woman, Andi admits she drained her savings to post Sabrina's bail, and Maurice's bail is set at $1.5 million.
02/01/2023
Full Ep
42:30
Sign in to Watch

S5 • E17
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Looks Are Deceiving

Sabrina is back to square one after her chat with Bayo, Danni doubles down on her no-marriage stance to Preston, and Zac angrily confronts Karen about the compromising photo.
02/08/2023
Full Ep
42:30
Sign in to Watch

S5 • E18
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Friends Are Lovers

Zac and Fatima's misunderstanding about Karen escalates into a huge fight, Karen feels betrayed by Andi, Danni struggles with her feelings for Que, and Maurice is suspicious of his new cellmate.
02/15/2023
Full Ep
42:29
Sign in to Watch

S5 • E19
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Truth Hurts

Karen attempts to smooth things over with Andi, Gary and Hayden follow Robin's money trail, Zac does damage control with Fatima, and Sabrina gets good news about Maurice.
02/22/2023
Full Ep
42:30
Sign in to Watch

S5 • E20
Tyler Perry's Sistas
What Goes Around

Danni learns about Que's history with Sabrina, Robin faces a new financial hurdle, Fatima encourages Zac to apologize to Karen, and someone from Fatima's past shows up unexpectedly.
03/01/2023
Full Ep
39:49
Sign in to Watch

S5 • E21
Tyler Perry's Sistas
A Vicious Cycle

Danni warns Preston and Que, Maurice encounters a devastating surprise when Sabrina and Calvin bring him home from prison, Karen sees a shocking side of Aaron, and Zac questions Fatima.
03/08/2023
Full Ep
40:26
Sign in to Watch

S5 • E22
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Too Little, Too Late

Fatima teaches Zac a lesson, Sabrina calls in backup after learning Danni's Hot Girl Summer went too far, and Maurice's decision to confront Que leads to dangerous consequences.
03/15/2023
Full Ep
42:00
Sign in to Watch

S5 • E23
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Sistas 100th Episode Celebration

Host Heather B. and the cast celebrate the 100th episode, chatting about Sistas's success, evolving friendships, love triangles, fan feedback and one actor's vital behind-the-scenes role.
12/07/2022
Full Ep
40:29

S6 • E1
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Straight, No Chaser

Maurice copes with the aftermath of his violent confrontation with Que, the ladies rally around a tipsy Danni after she runs into Preston and his fiancée, and Aaron comes clean to Karen.
05/31/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

BET Awards 2023 Will Be a Night to Remember
BET Awards 2022

Join the legends of hip hop at one of culture's biggest nights, where the year's most exciting artists take the stage and claim top honors, airing live on Sunday, June 25, at 8/7c.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:45

Donnie Simpson's Video Soul Is Back on BET+

Donnie Simpson returns after 25 years with captivating interviews and celebrity guests on the BET+ original revival of Donnie Simpson's Video Soul, streaming now.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Zatima Makes the Leap to BET
Tyler Perry's Zatima

Zac and Fatima bring their romantic journey to BET on Tyler Perry's Zatima, arriving Wednesday at 10/9c.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas Explores New Beginnings
Tyler Perry's SistasS5

Andi, Danni, Karen, Sabrina and Fatima look for fresh starts in their careers and relationships on the latest season of Tyler Perry's Sistas, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
05/30/2023
Trailer
01:00

Celebrate Heritage with Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50

The actress marks a milestone birthday with friends and family in Africa to connect with her heritage on BET+ original series Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50, streaming June 15.
05/25/2023