Tyler Perry's Sistas
Straight, No Chaser
Season 6 E 1 • 05/31/2023
Maurice copes with the aftermath of his violent confrontation with Que, the ladies rally around a tipsy Danni after she runs into Preston and his fiancée, and Aaron comes clean to Karen.
S5 • E14Tyler Perry's SistasFair Game
Karen reveals the biological father of her child, Andi's rival lawyer declares war by asking Maurice to testify against Sabrina, and Danni must answer an important question.
01/18/2023
S5 • E15Tyler Perry's SistasTwo Can Play That Game
Danni is blindsided by Preston's request, Tamara works her magic on an unsuspecting Hayden, Andi seeks Robin's help in securing Maurice's bail, and Zac and Karen reach an understanding.
01/25/2023
S5 • E16Tyler Perry's SistasPicture Perfect
Fatima waits for Zac to come clean about a photo of him kissing another woman, Andi admits she drained her savings to post Sabrina's bail, and Maurice's bail is set at $1.5 million.
02/01/2023
S5 • E17Tyler Perry's SistasLooks Are Deceiving
Sabrina is back to square one after her chat with Bayo, Danni doubles down on her no-marriage stance to Preston, and Zac angrily confronts Karen about the compromising photo.
02/08/2023
S5 • E18Tyler Perry's SistasFriends Are Lovers
Zac and Fatima's misunderstanding about Karen escalates into a huge fight, Karen feels betrayed by Andi, Danni struggles with her feelings for Que, and Maurice is suspicious of his new cellmate.
02/15/2023
S5 • E19Tyler Perry's SistasTruth Hurts
Karen attempts to smooth things over with Andi, Gary and Hayden follow Robin's money trail, Zac does damage control with Fatima, and Sabrina gets good news about Maurice.
02/22/2023
S5 • E20Tyler Perry's SistasWhat Goes Around
Danni learns about Que's history with Sabrina, Robin faces a new financial hurdle, Fatima encourages Zac to apologize to Karen, and someone from Fatima's past shows up unexpectedly.
03/01/2023
S5 • E21Tyler Perry's SistasA Vicious Cycle
Danni warns Preston and Que, Maurice encounters a devastating surprise when Sabrina and Calvin bring him home from prison, Karen sees a shocking side of Aaron, and Zac questions Fatima.
03/08/2023
S5 • E22Tyler Perry's SistasToo Little, Too Late
Fatima teaches Zac a lesson, Sabrina calls in backup after learning Danni's Hot Girl Summer went too far, and Maurice's decision to confront Que leads to dangerous consequences.
03/15/2023
S5 • E23Tyler Perry's SistasSistas 100th Episode Celebration
Host Heather B. and the cast celebrate the 100th episode, chatting about Sistas's success, evolving friendships, love triangles, fan feedback and one actor's vital behind-the-scenes role.
12/07/2022
