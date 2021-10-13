Twenties After Show with B. Scott

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Xavier J. Watson & Amber WhittinghamSeason 1 E 3 • 10/27/2021
B. Scott, actor Xavier J. Watson and activist Amber Whittingham chat about an intimate scene between Chuck and Chance, bisexual invisibility in the LGBTQ+ community and more.
Twenties After Show with B. ScottS1 • E1Lena Waithe & Jonica T. Gibbs
Lena Waithe, Jonica T. Gibbs and B. Scott sit down to discuss Hattie flipping the script on Ida B. in the season premiere, play a game of Saved by the Sip, answer viewer questions, and more.
10/13/2021
Twenties After Show with B. ScottS1 • E2Iman Shumpert & Jess Hilarious
B. Scott talks to NBA star Iman Shumpert about being the most lusted after character on Twenties, and comedian Jess Hilarious reveals how she used to supplement her restaurant wages.
10/20/2021
