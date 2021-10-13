Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Twenties After Show with B. Scott
Jevon McFerrin & Crystal Anderson
Season 1 E 4 • 11/03/2021

Jevon McFerrin and Crystal Anderson join B. Scott to discuss Chuck coming out to Marie as bisexual, Hattie getting fired from her delivery job, and Nia elevating her social media status.

Watching

Full Ep
20:29

Twenties After Show with B. Scott
S1 • E1
Lena Waithe & Jonica T. Gibbs

Lena Waithe, Jonica T. Gibbs and B. Scott sit down to discuss Hattie flipping the script on Ida B. in the season premiere, play a game of Saved by the Sip, answer viewer questions, and more.
10/13/2021
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch

Twenties After Show with B. Scott
S1 • E2
Iman Shumpert & Jess Hilarious

B. Scott talks to NBA star Iman Shumpert about being the most lusted after character on Twenties, and comedian Jess Hilarious reveals how she used to supplement her restaurant wages.
10/20/2021
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch

Twenties After Show with B. Scott
S1 • E3
Xavier J. Watson & Amber Whittingham

B. Scott, actor Xavier J. Watson and activist Amber Whittingham chat about an intimate scene between Chuck and Chance, bisexual invisibility in the LGBTQ+ community and more.
10/27/2021
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch

Twenties After Show with B. Scott
S1 • E4
Jevon McFerrin & Crystal Anderson

Jevon McFerrin and Crystal Anderson join B. Scott to discuss Chuck coming out to Marie as bisexual, Hattie getting fired from her delivery job, and Nia elevating her social media status.
11/03/2021
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch

Twenties After Show with B. Scott
S1 • E5
Sophina Brown, Derica Cole Washington & Rich Fresh

B. Scott talks to Sophina Brown, Derica Cole Washington and Rich Fresh about Hattie's rejection from Ida B., how the characters' wardrobes fit their personalities and dating deal breakers.
11/10/2021
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch

Twenties After Show with B. Scott
S1 • E6
Kenya Moore & Shylo Shaner

Kenya Moore and Shylo Shaner join B. Scott to chat about Hattie and Idina's steamy new romance, Tristan's brutal honesty with Nia, and how to handle difficult relationship situations.
11/17/2021
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch

Twenties After Show with B. Scott
S1 • E7
Parker Young & Christina Elmore

B. Scott chats with Parker Young and Christina Elmore about the sexual tension between Zach and Marie, the boundaries of an open relationship and how they're similar to their characters.
11/24/2021
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch

Twenties After Show with B. Scott
S1 • E8
Estelle & Bernard David Jones

B. Scott sits down with Estelle and actor Bernard David Jones to discuss Marie and Zach's steamy boss-employee relationship, play a game of Date or Decline, and answer fan questions.
12/01/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday

C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c. 
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00

Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room

Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October

Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021
Trailer
00:30

Gospel Greats Take the Stage at the Stellar Awards 2021

Hosts Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr celebrate gospel's biggest night with performances by CeCe Winans, Hezekiah Walker, The Clark Sisters and more at the Stellar Awards 2021, Sunday at 8/7c.
07/30/2021