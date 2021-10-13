Twenties After Show with B. Scott

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Parker Young & Christina ElmoreSeason 1 E 7 • 11/24/2021
B. Scott chats with Parker Young and Christina Elmore about the sexual tension between Zach and Marie, the boundaries of an open relationship and how they're similar to their characters.
Watching
Full Ep
20:29
Twenties After Show with B. ScottS1 • E1Lena Waithe & Jonica T. Gibbs
Lena Waithe, Jonica T. Gibbs and B. Scott sit down to discuss Hattie flipping the script on Ida B. in the season premiere, play a game of Saved by the Sip, answer viewer questions, and more.
10/13/2021
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
Twenties After Show with B. ScottS1 • E2Iman Shumpert & Jess Hilarious
B. Scott talks to NBA star Iman Shumpert about being the most lusted after character on Twenties, and comedian Jess Hilarious reveals how she used to supplement her restaurant wages.
10/20/2021
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
Twenties After Show with B. ScottS1 • E3Xavier J. Watson & Amber Whittingham
B. Scott, actor Xavier J. Watson and activist Amber Whittingham chat about an intimate scene between Chuck and Chance, bisexual invisibility in the LGBTQ+ community and more.
10/27/2021
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
Twenties After Show with B. ScottS1 • E4Jevon McFerrin & Crystal Anderson
Jevon McFerrin and Crystal Anderson join B. Scott to discuss Chuck coming out to Marie as bisexual, Hattie getting fired from her delivery job, and Nia elevating her social media status.
11/03/2021
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
Twenties After Show with B. ScottS1 • E5Sophina Brown, Derica Cole Washington & Rich Fresh
B. Scott talks to Sophina Brown, Derica Cole Washington and Rich Fresh about Hattie's rejection from Ida B., how the characters' wardrobes fit their personalities and dating deal breakers.
11/10/2021
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
Twenties After Show with B. ScottS1 • E6Kenya Moore & Shylo Shaner
Kenya Moore and Shylo Shaner join B. Scott to chat about Hattie and Idina's steamy new romance, Tristan's brutal honesty with Nia, and how to handle difficult relationship situations.
11/17/2021
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
Twenties After Show with B. ScottS1 • E7Parker Young & Christina Elmore
B. Scott chats with Parker Young and Christina Elmore about the sexual tension between Zach and Marie, the boundaries of an open relationship and how they're similar to their characters.
11/24/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021