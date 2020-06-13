Queen Collective
In Her Element
Season 4 E 1 • 02/24/2023
Follow up-and-coming hip-hop artist Daisha McBride as she gets the opportunity of a lifetime to break boundaries in the global epicenter of country music in Nashville.
Full Ep
20:29
Queen CollectiveS2 • E1Gloves Off
Tiara "T-Baby" Brown, a Washington, D.C. officer who lost her brother to gun violence, protects her community by day and trains to become a world champion boxer by night.
06/13/2020
Full Ep
20:29
Queen CollectiveS2 • E2Tangled Roots
Representative Attica Scott, the only Black woman in the Kentucky state legislature, files a bill to ban discrimination against natural hairstyles and textures.
06/13/2020
Full Ep
20:29
Queen CollectiveS2 • E3Ballet After Dark
After surviving a dehumanizing attack, classically trained ballerina Tyde-Courtney Edwards created Ballet After Dark to help sexual abuse and domestic violence survivors heal.
06/13/2020
Full Ep
20:29
Queen CollectiveS2 • E4If There Is Light
After moving from Georgia to New York, 14-year-old Janiyah Blackmon navigates life's challenges as her mom tries to move her family out of the shelter system and into a home.
06/14/2020
Full Ep
20:01
Queen CollectiveS3 • E1A Song of Grace
With the support of her mother, 12-year-old Grace Moore makes history as one of the youngest classical music composers to write music for the New York Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.
06/19/2021
Full Ep
20:01
Queen CollectiveS3 • E2Game Changer
Gaming expert Tanya DePass revolutionizes her often exclusive industry by breaking down barriers and amplifying the voices of marginalized people in her community.
06/19/2021
Full Ep
20:01
Queen CollectiveS3 • E3Change The Name
Young Black students and their teacher campaign to rename their local park after an abolitionist while learning the value of grassroots organizing and discovering their agency as activists.
06/19/2021
Full Ep
20:01
Queen CollectiveS3 • E4Black Birth
Filmmaker Haimy Assefa balances the joys of pregnancy with the risks and fears in the African-American community as she shares her journey with two other expectant Black mothers.
06/19/2021
Full Ep
29:59
Full Ep
29:59
Queen CollectiveS4 • E2Gaps
An imaginative preteen from a close-knit family finds herself at a crossroads while deciding to keep her gapped teeth or risk it all for the seemingly "perfect" smile.
02/24/2023
Full Ep
29:59
Queen CollectiveS4 • E3Team Dream
Director Luchina Fisher follows friends and competitive swimmers Ann and Madeline on their journey to the National Senior Games, where they won't let age, race or history stand in their way.
03/24/2023
Full Ep
29:59
Queen CollectiveS4 • E4Negra, Yo Soy Bella
Director Vashni Korin presents a portrait of Mar Cruz, an Afro-Puerto Rican woman who sources strength, healing and Black pride through the tradition of Bomba.
03/24/2023
