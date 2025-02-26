Tyler Perry's Sistas
Truth Is
Season 9 E 8 • 09/03/2025
Sabrina's one-night stand doesn't go as planned, tensions rise between Zac and Fatima over pregnancy plans, and Andi and Dr. Vaughn have surprising news for one another on their first date.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E20Tyler Perry's SistasBoss Lady
Hayden humbles himself before Andi and wishes her well as she embarks on her journey. Sabrina has a somewhat unpleasant run-in with Tony when she questions him about him and Danni’s misunderstanding.
02/26/2025
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E21Tyler Perry's SistasLondon Bridges
The Sistas find themselves at crossroads in the penultimate episode of the season. Andi is shocked to learn Robin is once again planning to leave town, and Sabrina receives a blast from the past.
03/05/2025
Full Ep
42:31
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E22Tyler Perry's SistasBefore You Walk Out Of My Life
Andi must decide whether or not she wants to make things work with Robin before he possibly walks out of her life forever.
03/12/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S9 • E1Tyler Perry's SistasNo Time to Wait
Zac and Andi try to regroup after Hudson's shocking act, a furious Sabrina confronts Rich, and a city-wide blackout adds further complications as Karen's labor turns dangerous.
07/16/2025
Full Ep
42:31
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E2Tyler Perry's SistasDo No Harm
Karen's suffering is ignored by a dismissive doctor, and desperation sets in as the women search for a doctor who cares.
07/23/2025
Full Ep
42:31
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E3Tyler Perry's SistasHaving Faith
Zac, Aaron and the ladies lean on one another for support as Karen's life hangs in the balance, and Danni chastises Rich after Sabrina reveals his betrayal.
07/30/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E4Tyler Perry's SistasOne Is the Loneliest Number
A grieving Karen refuses any kind of comfort despite her loved ones' best efforts to help, Aaron and Fatima reach out to Zac, and Tony makes a big decision about his future.
08/06/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E5Tyler Perry's SistasHeavy Is the Crown
Karen sinks deeper into postpartum struggles, Andi digs into a grave case, Sabrina confronts her betrayers, and Danni, Fatima and Zac face unexpected turns that test their limits.
08/13/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E6Tyler Perry's SistasNew Normal
Maurice teaches a newly single Sabrina about the world of casual hookups, Andi encounters a setback in her legal pursuit of Dr. Cruise, and Zac finds comfort in an unexpected source.
08/20/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E7Tyler Perry's SistasCutting Ties
Zac and Karen bond as they reflect on their complicated past, Tamara gives Hayden a brutal wake-up call, and Maurice and Paige take Sabrina out on the town to find a new man.
08/27/2025
Full Ep
42:32
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E8Tyler Perry's SistasTruth Is
Sabrina's one-night stand doesn't go as planned, tensions rise between Zac and Fatima over pregnancy plans, and Andi and Dr. Vaughn have surprising news for one another on their first date.
09/03/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E9Tyler Perry's SistasReturn to Sender
Danni grows impatient with Tony as he enjoys unemployment, Karen confides in Dr. Vaughn about her mental health, and gifts from Fatima's overly generous clients trigger Zac's jealousy.
09/10/2025
Full Ep
41:29
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E10Tyler Perry's SistasBack Shot
Zac reverts to his old ways when he confronts one of Fatima's clients, Karen finds her salon running differently than how she left it, and Andi unearths even more dirt on Dr. Cruise.
09/17/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E11Tyler Perry's SistasSurprise, Surprise
Everyone's problems must be put on hold when one of their own goes missing, and the circumstances of the disappearance cause them all to fear the worst.
09/24/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E12Tyler Perry's SistasSearch Party
Gary begs Andi for closure, Chaz and Zac butt heads over Fatima, Maurice nervously welcomes Dylan to his home, and Karen's loved ones search for her and baby Faith.
10/08/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E13Tyler Perry's SistasOn My Own
When Karen disappears with Faith, a cryptic call sends Fatima on a tense search, Aaron struggles with doubt and guilt, and all must face how their actions drove her away when she resurfaces.
10/15/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E14Tyler Perry's SistasPull Up on Me!
Karen and Aaron talk through her big decision, Danni gets both good and bad news, and Andi, Fatima, Sabrina and Maurice are surprised by unexpected visitors at their places of business.
10/22/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E15Tyler Perry's SistasFamily Affair
Andi gets a surprise visit and an earful from her mother, Karen and Aaron plan for their future, and Sabrina hesitates to take a chance on a new relationship.
10/29/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025