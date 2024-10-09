Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
Barracuda Pool
Season 11 E 15 • 12/17/2024
Curtis and Floyd pitch their BBQ sauce to potential investors on a popular TV show, and Calvin gets jealous when Miranda goes to the club with Jazmine for a fun ladies' night out.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
21:30
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E5Tyler Perry's House Of PayneLove Yourz
A concerned Calvin enlists Pookie and Peanut to help a struggling Calvin Jr. with math, and Malik panics after inviting his boss over for dinner.
09/10/2024
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E6Tyler Perry's House Of PayneThe Chicken or the Egg
Curtis searches for reasonably priced eggs during a city-wide egg shortage, and Lisa attempts to gain professional experience by working for the Paynes.
09/17/2024
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E7Tyler Perry's House Of PayneI Wanna Dance with Somebody
When Calvin Jr.'s mom can't take him to the mother-son dance, Miranda and Laura compete to be her replacement, and Curtis scrambles when he has to babysit without Ella.
09/24/2024
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E8Tyler Perry's House Of PayneA Payneful Father's Day
Ella organizes the women to plan a special Father's Day for the men in their lives, and Floyd and Glo have their first argument as a couple.
10/01/2024
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E9Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHut-Hut Psyche
C.J. and Janine help the twins run opposing class president campaigns, and Ella and Calvin disagree about Calvin Jr. playing football.
10/08/2024
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E10Tyler Perry's House Of PayneFinal Answer
Jazmine gets caught up in a cheating scandal at school, and Curtis enlists the help of a vlogger to promote his food truck.
10/22/2024
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E11Tyler Perry's House Of PayneAll Hands on Deck
Curtis calls on his family to help work the food truck, and Malik faces a tough decision when Councilman Dustman tasks him with creating a smear campaign against his opponent.
11/19/2024
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E12Tyler Perry's House Of PayneBreak Up to Make Up
C.J. and Janine try to mediate Curtis and Floyd's messy disagreement, and when Miranda helps Calvin take care of a sick Christian, Calvin has a big realization.
11/26/2024
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E13Tyler Perry's House Of PayneIf It Ain't Broke
Miranda steps in as Calvin and Junior deal with fallout from their big fight, and C.J. and Janine employ techniques they learned in couples counseling to tackle a home improvement project.
12/03/2024
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E14Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Funk
Calvin and Laura try to teach the boys to clean up after themselves, and Ella meets with the head deacon to discuss serious concerns but does not get the response she expected.
12/10/2024
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E15Tyler Perry's House Of PayneBarracuda Pool
Curtis and Floyd pitch their BBQ sauce to potential investors on a popular TV show, and Calvin gets jealous when Miranda goes to the club with Jazmine for a fun ladies' night out.
12/17/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30
The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer
The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024