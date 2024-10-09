Tyler Perry's House Of Payne

Barracuda Pool

Season 11 E 15 • 12/17/2024

Curtis and Floyd pitch their BBQ sauce to potential investors on a popular TV show, and Calvin gets jealous when Miranda goes to the club with Jazmine for a fun ladies' night out.

21:30
S11 • E5
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
Love Yourz

A concerned Calvin enlists Pookie and Peanut to help a struggling Calvin Jr. with math, and Malik panics after inviting his boss over for dinner.
09/10/2024
21:29
S11 • E6
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
The Chicken or the Egg

Curtis searches for reasonably priced eggs during a city-wide egg shortage, and Lisa attempts to gain professional experience by working for the Paynes.
09/17/2024
21:29
S11 • E7
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
I Wanna Dance with Somebody

When Calvin Jr.'s mom can't take him to the mother-son dance, Miranda and Laura compete to be her replacement, and Curtis scrambles when he has to babysit without Ella.
09/24/2024
21:29
S11 • E8
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
A Payneful Father's Day

Ella organizes the women to plan a special Father's Day for the men in their lives, and Floyd and Glo have their first argument as a couple.
10/01/2024
21:29
S11 • E9
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
Hut-Hut Psyche

C.J. and Janine help the twins run opposing class president campaigns, and Ella and Calvin disagree about Calvin Jr. playing football.
10/08/2024
21:29
S11 • E10
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
Final Answer

Jazmine gets caught up in a cheating scandal at school, and Curtis enlists the help of a vlogger to promote his food truck.
10/22/2024
21:29
S11 • E11
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
All Hands on Deck

Curtis calls on his family to help work the food truck, and Malik faces a tough decision when Councilman Dustman tasks him with creating a smear campaign against his opponent.
11/19/2024
21:29
S11 • E12
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
Break Up to Make Up

C.J. and Janine try to mediate Curtis and Floyd's messy disagreement, and when Miranda helps Calvin take care of a sick Christian, Calvin has a big realization.
11/26/2024
21:29
S11 • E13
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
If It Ain't Broke

Miranda steps in as Calvin and Junior deal with fallout from their big fight, and C.J. and Janine employ techniques they learned in couples counseling to tackle a home improvement project.
12/03/2024
21:29
S11 • E14
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
House of Funk

Calvin and Laura try to teach the boys to clean up after themselves, and Ella meets with the head deacon to discuss serious concerns but does not get the response she expected.
12/10/2024
21:29
S11 • E15
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
Barracuda Pool

Curtis and Floyd pitch their BBQ sauce to potential investors on a popular TV show, and Calvin gets jealous when Miranda goes to the club with Jazmine for a fun ladies' night out.
12/17/2024
21:29
S11 • E16
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
Paynefully Moving On

Ella has become conflicted with the politics of her church and has to make a big decision, and Floyd worries that evidence of his past behavior might get him canceled and hurt his business.
12/17/2024
