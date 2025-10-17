BET Talks
Ciara
Season 2 E 44 • 09/18/2025
Ciara chats about her star-studded 8th studio album and second independent project "CiCi," building a production company with her husband, and her journey as an artist, wife and mother.
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Full Ep
18:00
S2 • E33BET TalksDavido
Afrobeats superstar Davido sits down for a candid conversation about his strict dad, his global rise from Nigerian artist to sold-out stadiums across the world and his personal evolution.
10/17/2025
Full Ep
40:16
S2 • E34BET TalksDr. David Washington
Dr. David Washington shares the inspiration behind Black Defender, the cultural impact of creating a Black superhero rooted in real-world issues and the value of chasing your visions.
06/16/2025
Full Ep
22:47
S2 • E35BET TalksBlack Sherif
Black Sherif shares the inspiration behind his genre-blending sound, the meaning behind his lyrics, and how he's sharing Ghanaian music and culture with the world.
06/17/2025
Full Ep
28:21
S2 • E36BET TalksB.G.
New Orleans rapper B.G. gets real about support from fans during his time in prison, scrutiny and censorship of his song lyrics, dealing with trauma, and embracing fatherhood as a free man.
06/18/2025
Full Ep
20:05
S2 • E38BET TalksCast of Divorced Sistas
In this candid and unfiltered episode of BET Talks, host Jamilah Mustafa sits down with the powerhouse cast of Divorced Sistas—LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Ellis, and Porscha Coleman.
07/08/2025
Full Ep
18:17
S2 • E39BET TalksMalcolm D. Lee
Filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee joins Jamila Mustafa to discuss his novel "The Best Man: Unfinished Business," which continues the story from the iconic film franchise.
07/14/2025
Full Ep
19:40
S2 • E40BET TalksEric Beńet
Join host Jamila Mustafa as she sits down with Grammy-nominated R&B artist Eric Benét to discuss his new album, reflect on fatherhood, and share intimate moments from his musical journey.
08/23/2025
Full Ep
23:42
S2 • E41BET TalksCharlamagne Tha God
Charlamagne Tha God reflects on his early days as Wendy Williams's cohost, discusses his graphic novel, and shares insights into his journey through media, culture and storytelling.
08/22/2025
Full Ep
22:23
S2 • E42BET TalksSpike Lee
Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee shares a behind-the scenes story from "Malcolm X," reflects on his collaborations with Denzel Washington and offers a look at his Brooklyn Museum exhibit.
08/21/2025
Full Ep
22:44
S2 • E43BET TalksBusta Rhymes
Hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes joins Jamila Mustafa for an in-depth conversation about his iconic career, creative process and journey as a family man, plus his role in "The Naked Gun."
08/28/2025
Full Ep
17:52
S2 • E44BET TalksCiara
Ciara chats about her star-studded 8th studio album and second independent project "CiCi," building a production company with her husband, and her journey as an artist, wife and mother.
09/18/2025
Full Ep
24:08
S2 • E45BET TalksCarlos King
Reality TV producer Carlos King discusses drawing career inspiration from MTV icons, how he employs his journalism skills to both reality TV and his podcast, his documentary "The Stroll" and more.
09/15/2025
Full Ep
21:15
S2 • E46BET TalksJermaine Dupri
Jermaine Dupri talks about his docuseries "Magic City: An American Fantasy," its stacked soundtrack, and how Atlanta's strip club legacy has shaped hip hop.
09/17/2025
Full Ep
28:11
S2 • E47BET TalksSPINALL
SPINALL describes going from a university student to one of the most celebrated artists in Lagos, Nigeria, and chats about his childhood, family, cultural pride and his seventh studio album.
09/21/2025
Full Ep
33:27
S2 • E48BET TalksJoy-Ann Reid
Joy-Ann Reid sits down for a frank conversation about her bold move from mainstream news to an independent podcast, navigating free speech in today's complex political climate and more.
10/02/2025
Full Ep
23:58
S2 • E49BET TalksKevOnStage
Comedian, creator and Churchy star Kevin Fredericks, aka KevOnStage, sits down for a conversation with Miabelle on comedy, marriage, what it takes to be a "Successful Failure" and more.
10/09/2025
Full Ep
14:34
S2 • E50BET TalksCam Newton & Ashley Nicole Moss
Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss, the hosts of BET's 106 & Sports, get real about breaking barriers, sports and activism, swag, confidence, and dealing with haters in the comments.
10/18/2025
Full Ep
15:12
S2 • E51BET TalksTaraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson has a candid conversation about intentionality in entrepreneurship, authenticity, maintaining mental health, her Broadway debut in a classic August Wilson play and more.
10/19/2025
Full Ep
18:47
S2 • E53BET TalksSonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green
Actors Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green sit down for an intimate conversation about artistry, partnership, and purpose, and they share first looks at "Boston Blue" and "Sarah's Oil."
10/21/2025
Full Ep
15:27
S2 • E55BET TalksMiguel
Miguel and Miabelle have a powerful conversation about new music, personal growth, setting boundaries, fatherhood and finding peace in the midst of "CAOS."
10/23/2025
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