BET Talks
Malcolm D. Lee
Season 2 E 39 • 07/15/2025
Filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee joins Jamila Mustafa to discuss his novel "The Best Man: Unfinished Business," which continues the story from the iconic film franchise.
Full Ep
18:46
S2 • E28BET TalksMet Gala Special: Bevy Smith, Claire Sulmers & Terrell Jones
Bevy Smith and fashion insiders Claire Sulmers and Terrell Jones break down the most jaw-dropping looks and cultural slays from the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Met Gala.
06/06/2025
Full Ep
24:43
S2 • E29BET TalksMontell Jordan and Max Rae
Montell Jordan sits down with Loren LoRosa and reflects on the legacy of "This Is How We Do It," a hit song that defined a generation, and Max Rae talks about joining Jordan for the remix.
06/09/2025
Full Ep
25:05
S2 • E30BET TalksKeri Hilson
Singer-songwriter and actress Keri Hilson discusses healing, growth, her return to music and how she's redefining success on her terms.
06/09/2025
Full Ep
19:20
S2 • E31BET TalksNLE Choppa
Rapper and entrepreneur NLE Choppa chats with Miabelle about his acting debut, taking his talents to a whole new level and what's next for his career.
06/09/2025
Full Ep
19:57
S2 • E32BET TalksTerri J. Vaughn
Terri J. Vaughn reflects on her start in Hollywood, her breakout role on "The Steve Harvey Show," and the vision and inspiration behind her TV project "Miss Governor."
06/13/2025
Full Ep
18:00
S2 • E33BET TalksDavido
Afrobeats superstar Davido sits down for a candid conversation about his strict dad, his global rise from Nigerian artist to sold-out stadiums across the world and his personal evolution.
06/16/2025
Full Ep
40:16
S2 • E34BET TalksDr. David Washington
Dr. David Washington shares the inspiration behind Black Defender, the cultural impact of creating a Black superhero rooted in real-world issues and the value of chasing your visions.
06/17/2025
Full Ep
22:47
S2 • E35BET TalksBlack Sherif
Black Sherif shares the inspiration behind his genre-blending sound, the meaning behind his lyrics, and how he's sharing Ghanaian music and culture with the world.
06/18/2025
Full Ep
28:21
S2 • E36BET TalksB.G.
New Orleans rapper B.G. gets real about support from fans during his time in prison, scrutiny and censorship of his song lyrics, dealing with trauma, and embracing fatherhood as a free man.
06/19/2025
Full Ep
20:05
S2 • E38BET TalksCast of Divorced Sistas
In this candid and unfiltered episode of BET Talks, host Jamilah Mustafa sits down with the powerhouse cast of Divorced Sistas—LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Ellis, and Porscha Coleman.
07/09/2025
Full Ep
18:17
Full Ep
14:34
S2 • E50BET TalksCam Newton & Ashley Nicole Moss
Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss, the hosts of BET's 106 & Sports, get real about breaking barriers, sports and activism, swag, confidence, and dealing with haters in the comments.
10/21/2025
Full Ep
15:12
S2 • E51BET TalksTaraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson has a candid conversation about intentionality in entrepreneurship, authenticity, maintaining mental health, her Broadway debut in a classic August Wilson play and more.
10/21/2025
Full Ep
18:47
S2 • E53BET TalksSonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green
Actors Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green sit down for an intimate conversation about artistry, partnership, and purpose, and they share first looks at "Boston Blue" and "Sarah's Oil."
11/06/2025
Full Ep
19:40
S3 • E30BET TalksEric Benét
Grammy-nominated R&B artist Eric Benét sits down with host Jamila Mustafa to discuss his album "The Co-Star," reflect on fatherhood and share intimate moments from his musical journey.
08/22/2025
Full Ep
23:42
S3 • E31BET TalksCharlamagne Tha God
Charlamagne Tha God reflects on his early days as Wendy Williams's cohost, discusses his graphic novel, and shares insights into his journey through media, culture and storytelling.
08/22/2025
Full Ep
22:23
S3 • E32BET TalksSpike Lee
Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee shares a behind-the scenes story from "Malcolm X," reflects on his collaborations with Denzel Washington and offers a look at his Brooklyn Museum exhibit.
08/22/2025
Full Ep
22:44
S3 • E33BET TalksBusta Rhymes
Hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes joins Jamila Mustafa for an in-depth conversation about his iconic career, creative process and journey as a family man, plus his role in "The Naked Gun."
08/29/2025
Full Ep
24:08
S3 • E34BET TalksCarlos King
Reality TV producer Carlos King discusses drawing career inspiration from MTV icons, how he employs his journalism skills to both reality TV and his podcast, his documentary "The Stroll" and more.
09/16/2025
Full Ep
21:15
S3 • E35BET TalksJermaine Dupri
Jermaine Dupri talks about his docuseries "Magic City: An American Fantasy," its stacked soundtrack, and how Atlanta's strip club legacy has shaped hip hop.
09/18/2025
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025