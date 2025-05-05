BET Talks

Davido

Season 2 E 33 • 06/16/2025

Afrobeats superstar Davido sits down for a candid conversation about his strict dad, his global rise from Nigerian artist to sold-out stadiums across the world and his personal evolution.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
24:52

S2 • E23
BET Talks
Tashera Simmons

"Dying to Self" author Tashera Simmons shares her journey of spiritual growth, healing and rediscovery as she moves from the shadows into her own light.
05/05/2025
Full Ep
25:19

S2 • E24
BET Talks
Xzibit

Rapper, actor and cultural icon Xzibit explores his rise in West Coast hip hop, his unforgettable run as the host of "Pimp My Ride" and the many lessons he's learned in the music industry.
05/07/2025
Full Ep
22:58

S2 • E25
BET Talks
Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry gets real with Miabelle about taking creative risks, reclaiming power and leveling up in Hollywood as executive producer of "Dope Thief."
05/20/2025
Full Ep
17:46

S2 • E26
BET Talks
Michael "Mike B." Burnett

Celebrity stylist Mike B. details his journey from Harlem to high fashion in hip hop, explaining how the Harlem Dandy style shaped Black fashion and inspired the Met Gala 2025 theme.
06/04/2025
Full Ep
42:00

S2 • E27
BET Talks
David and Tamela Mann

With undeniable chemistry and decades of wisdom, David and Tamela Mann open up about gospel greatness, sitcom success, love, legacy, and balancing faith, family, and fame.
06/05/2025
Full Ep
18:46

S2 • E28
BET Talks
Met Gala Special: Bevy Smith, Claire Sulmers & Terrell Jones

Bevy Smith and fashion insiders Claire Sulmers and Terrell Jones break down the most jaw-dropping looks and cultural slays from the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Met Gala.
06/06/2025
Full Ep
24:43

S2 • E29
BET Talks
Montell Jordan and Max Rae

Montell Jordan sits down with Loren LoRosa and reflects on the legacy of "This Is How We Do It," a hit song that defined a generation, and Max Rae talks about joining Jordan for the remix.
06/09/2025
Full Ep
25:05

S2 • E30
BET Talks
Keri Hilson

Singer-songwriter and actress Keri Hilson discusses healing, growth, her return to music and how she's redefining success on her terms.
06/09/2025
Full Ep
19:20

S2 • E31
BET Talks
NLE Choppa

Rapper and entrepreneur NLE Choppa chats with Miabelle about his acting debut, taking his talents to a whole new level and what's next for his career.
06/09/2025
Full Ep
19:57

S2 • E32
BET Talks
Terri J. Vaughn

Terri J. Vaughn reflects on her start in Hollywood, her breakout role on "The Steve Harvey Show," and the vision and inspiration behind her TV project "Miss Governor."
06/13/2025
Full Ep
18:00

S2 • E33
BET Talks
Davido

Afrobeats superstar Davido sits down for a candid conversation about his strict dad, his global rise from Nigerian artist to sold-out stadiums across the world and his personal evolution.
06/16/2025
Full Ep
40:16

S2 • E34
BET Talks
Dr. David Washington

Dr. David Washington shares the inspiration behind Black Defender, the cultural impact of creating a Black superhero rooted in real-world issues and the value of chasing your visions.
06/17/2025
Full Ep
22:47

S2 • E35
BET Talks
Black Sherif

Black Sherif shares the inspiration behind his genre-blending sound, the meaning behind his lyrics, and how he's sharing Ghanaian music and culture with the world.
06/18/2025
Full Ep
28:21

S2 • E36
BET Talks
B.G.

New Orleans rapper B.G. gets real about support from fans during his time in prison, scrutiny and censorship of his song lyrics, dealing with trauma, and embracing fatherhood as a free man.
06/19/2025
Full Ep
20:05

S2 • E38
BET Talks
Cast of Divorced Sistas

In this candid and unfiltered episode of BET Talks, host Jamilah Mustafa sits down with the powerhouse cast of Divorced Sistas—LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Ellis, and Porscha Coleman.
07/09/2025
Full Ep
18:17

S2 • E39
BET Talks
Malcolm D. Lee

Filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee joins Jamila Mustafa to discuss his novel "The Best Man: Unfinished Business," which continues the story from the iconic film franchise.
07/15/2025
Full Ep
14:34

S2 • E50
BET Talks
Cam Newton & Ashley Nicole Moss

Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss, the hosts of BET's 106 & Sports, get real about breaking barriers, sports and activism, swag, confidence, and dealing with haters in the comments.
10/21/2025
Full Ep
15:12

S2 • E51
BET Talks
Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson has a candid conversation about intentionality in entrepreneurship, authenticity, maintaining mental health, her Broadway debut in a classic August Wilson play and more.
10/21/2025
Full Ep
18:47

S2 • E53
BET Talks
Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green

Actors Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green sit down for an intimate conversation about artistry, partnership, and purpose, and they share first looks at "Boston Blue" and "Sarah's Oil."
11/06/2025
Full Ep
19:40

S3 • E30
BET Talks
Eric Benét

Grammy-nominated R&B artist Eric Benét sits down with host Jamila Mustafa to discuss his album "The Co-Star," reflect on fatherhood and share intimate moments from his musical journey.
08/22/2025
Full Ep
23:42

S3 • E31
BET Talks
Charlamagne Tha God

Charlamagne Tha God reflects on his early days as Wendy Williams's cohost, discusses his graphic novel, and shares insights into his journey through media, culture and storytelling.
08/22/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15

106 & Sports Teaser

106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20

COUNT ON SUNDAYS

With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30

All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8c
Tyler Perry's Sistas

Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05

20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans

In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025
Promo
00:30

Trials, Tribulations, and.Tutors?

The housemates act as advocates in their Converged Media class, Karlous objects to the program's heavy workload, and an emotional field trip to a youth homeless shelter inspires the group. Tomorrow, 9/8c on BET
08/04/2025