BET Talks
Malcolm D. Lee
Season 2 E 239 • 07/15/2025
Filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee joins Jamila Mustafa to discuss his novel "The Best Man: Unfinished Business," which continues the story from the iconic film franchise.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
27:13
S2 • E16BET TalksLecrae
Grammy winner Lecrae shares his journey and discusses faith, hip hop, fatherhood, inspiring change, maintaining humility within fame, his record label and what's next.
03/31/2025
Full Ep
16:08
S2 • E18BET TalksGail Bean
Actress Gail Bean talks about growing up in Georgia, the art of ordering lemon pepper wings, bringing authenticity to her roles and her NFL roots in this unfiltered chat.
04/03/2025
Full Ep
19:56
S2 • E19BET TalksMathew Knowles
Mathew Knowles shares his breast cancer journey, emphasizing early detection for Black men, and discusses his work with the ZERO Prostate Cancer alongside CEO Courtney Bugler.
04/30/2025
Full Ep
24:33
S2 • E21BET TalksDavid Banner
David Banner gets raw and real about artistry, finding strength in his onscreen characters, the demands of the music industry, his desire for a family and much more.
04/29/2025
Full Ep
22:57
S2 • E25BET TalksBrian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry gets real with Miabelle about taking creative risks, reclaiming power and leveling up in Hollywood as executive producer of "Dope Thief."
05/20/2025
Full Ep
17:46
S2 • E26BET TalksMichael "Mike B." Burnett
Celebrity stylist Mike B. details his journey from Harlem to high fashion in hip hop, explaining how the Harlem Dandy style shaped Black fashion and inspired the Met Gala 2025 theme.
06/06/2025
Full Ep
24:43
S2 • E29BET TalksMontell Jordan and Max Rae
Montell Jordan sits down with Loren LoRosa and reflects on the legacy of "This Is How We Do It," a hit song that defined a generation, and Max Rae talks about joining Jordan for the remix.
06/06/2025
Full Ep
25:05
S2 • E30BET TalksKeri Hilson
Singer-songwriter and actress Keri Hilson discusses healing, growth, her return to music and how she's redefining success on her terms.
06/09/2025
Full Ep
19:20
S2 • E31BET TalksNLE Choppa
Rapper and entrepreneur NLE Choppa chats with Miabelle about his acting debut, taking his talents to a whole new level and what's next for his career.
06/09/2025
Full Ep
20:05
S2 • E38BET TalksCast of Divorced Sistas
In this candid and unfiltered episode of BET Talks, host Jamilah Mustafa sits down with the powerhouse cast of Divorced Sistas—LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Ellis, and Porscha Coleman.
07/09/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
Family Business: New Orleans Season 1 Preview
The streets are watching. When a rival comes for Big Shirley Duncan’s casino, her crew from New York brings the heat.
07/16/2025
Trailer
00:15
Sistas Season 9 PreviewTyler Perry's Sistas
The fallout from the blackout sets off a storm of secrets, shifting loyalties, and emotional reckonings. Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina, and Fatima are back—and their bond will be tested like never before.
07/16/2025
Trailer
00:30
Sistas Season 9 PreviewTyler Perry's Sistas
The fallout from the blackout sets off a storm of secrets, shifting loyalties, and emotional reckonings. Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina, and Fatima are back—and their bond will b
07/15/2025
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025