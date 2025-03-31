BET Talks

Malcolm D. Lee

Season 2 E 239 • 07/15/2025

Filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee joins Jamila Mustafa to discuss his novel "The Best Man: Unfinished Business," which continues the story from the iconic film franchise.

27:13

S2 • E16
BET Talks
Lecrae

Grammy winner Lecrae shares his journey and discusses faith, hip hop, fatherhood, inspiring change, maintaining humility within fame, his record label and what's next.
03/31/2025
Full Ep
16:08

S2 • E18
BET Talks
Gail Bean

Actress Gail Bean talks about growing up in Georgia, the art of ordering lemon pepper wings, bringing authenticity to her roles and her NFL roots in this unfiltered chat.
04/03/2025
Full Ep
19:56

S2 • E19
BET Talks
Mathew Knowles

Mathew Knowles shares his breast cancer journey, emphasizing early detection for Black men, and discusses his work with the ZERO Prostate Cancer alongside CEO Courtney Bugler.
04/30/2025
Full Ep
24:33

S2 • E21
BET Talks
David Banner

David Banner gets raw and real about artistry, finding strength in his onscreen characters, the demands of the music industry, his desire for a family and much more.
04/29/2025
Full Ep
22:57

S2 • E25
BET Talks
Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry gets real with Miabelle about taking creative risks, reclaiming power and leveling up in Hollywood as executive producer of "Dope Thief."
05/20/2025
Full Ep
17:46

S2 • E26
BET Talks
Michael "Mike B." Burnett

Celebrity stylist Mike B. details his journey from Harlem to high fashion in hip hop, explaining how the Harlem Dandy style shaped Black fashion and inspired the Met Gala 2025 theme.
06/06/2025
Full Ep
24:43

S2 • E29
BET Talks
Montell Jordan and Max Rae

Montell Jordan sits down with Loren LoRosa and reflects on the legacy of "This Is How We Do It," a hit song that defined a generation, and Max Rae talks about joining Jordan for the remix.
06/06/2025
Full Ep
25:05

S2 • E30
BET Talks
Keri Hilson

Singer-songwriter and actress Keri Hilson discusses healing, growth, her return to music and how she's redefining success on her terms.
06/09/2025
Full Ep
19:20

S2 • E31
BET Talks
NLE Choppa

Rapper and entrepreneur NLE Choppa chats with Miabelle about his acting debut, taking his talents to a whole new level and what's next for his career.
06/09/2025
Full Ep
20:05

S2 • E38
BET Talks
Cast of Divorced Sistas

In this candid and unfiltered episode of BET Talks, host Jamilah Mustafa sits down with the powerhouse cast of Divorced Sistas—LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Ellis, and Porscha Coleman.
07/09/2025
Full Ep
18:17

