Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Heart to Heart
Season 5 E 23 • 12/24/2024
From heartfelt hugs to tear-jerking talks, this compilation is full of sweet, sentimental moments that warm the heart.
S5 • E13Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingWhere’s My Refund?
Jeremy and Leah can’t seem to see eye to eye on how to spend their unexpected and welcomed I.R.S. refund check. Anastasia and Vinny have their hands full trying to help Theodore study for science.
12/03/2024
S5 • E14Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingBaby Steps
Leah shocks Jeremy with some baby-making trends she wants to incorporate into their daily routine, but he finds them annoying and unnecessary. At the same time, Sandra and Philip take charge when a possible social media ban threatens their status quo.
12/10/2024
S5 • E15Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingRemember The Times
When Jeremy sees a throwback photo of him and his best friend and college roommate, he reminisces about his college days and decides to track him down to reconnect after many years.
12/17/2024
S5 • E16Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingGhost Writer
Anastasia needs to write and perform an original monologue but is running out of time and has to swallow her pride and get Mr. Brown’s help, whom she just called an amateur. Vinny always wins the bingo money and Efe discovers that he’s been cheating.
12/17/2024
S5 • E17Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingTotal Knockout
Jeremy enters a charity boxing match and learns his opponent is Leah's wealthy ex, and Reginald solicits Philip to give him a new look while on a quest to regain his youth.
03/25/2025
S5 • E18Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingFailure 2 Launch
Jeremy and Leah wonder if Leah has infertility issues, so they visit a doctor to get tested. But when the tests come back that both Leah and Jeremy have fertility issues, they have a decision to make.
04/01/2025
S5 • E19Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingWho’s Bad
Vinny goes looking for the thief of his missing, mouth-watering ribs, with the help of Jeremy and the entire house is under investigation. While Philip tries to be tough to win over Chilecia’s brother and former gang member.
04/08/2025
S5 • E20Tyler Perry's Assisted Living24 Hours
Vinny is having chest pains; doctors need to run tests on Vinny, but he must be substance free for 24 hours. When Vinny is about to have weed, Sandra saves him a seat to play his favorite card game to pass time, poker.
04/09/2025
S5 • E21Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingBye Bye Bye
Anastasia gets an opportunity of a lifetime, but it comes at a cost she isn't sure she can afford. Meanwhile, Mr. Brown and Cora help Philip with his prom-posal to Chilecia.
04/15/2025
S5 • E22Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingBreaking Bad
Sandra goes helicopter parent on Philip when she notices he’s playing with fire. The crew organizes to give Reginald the surprise of his life.
04/16/2025
S5 • E23Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHeart to Heart
From heartfelt hugs to tear-jerking talks, this compilation is full of sweet, sentimental moments that warm the heart.
12/24/2024
S5 • E24Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingBest of Leah - Challenges and Joys of Motherhood
From her innovative parenting techniques to her priceless reactions and special bond with Jeremy, Leah steals the show with her love, laughter and occasional chaos.
12/24/2024
S6 • E1Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingThe Last Days
A shocking truth is revealed when Jeremy and Leah force Phillip and Sandra to come clean, and Mr. Brown takes a deep dive into internet conspiracy theories.
04/30/2025
S6 • E2Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingWobblewham
Reginald must face a daunting truth with his son Brandon, and Vinny starts a business venture that throws Pleasant Days into a chaotic spiral.
05/07/2025
S6 • E3Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingSpare the Rod
Jeremy and Leah are forced to put their foot down upon receiving disappointing news concerning Phillip, and Sandra's school project inspires Efe to rethink his life.
05/14/2025
S6 • E4Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingDyna Woman
The Pleasant Days family learns of an increase in local crime, and Anastasia relives a beloved childhood memory and springs into action to combat two devious robbers.
05/21/2025
S6 • E5Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingParental Woes
Tensions escalate as tempers flare between Reginald and his estranged son Brandon, and Leah's emotional disconnect with Sandra leaves her terribly confused.
05/28/2025
S6 • E6Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingParental Progress
Reginald has mixed feelings about being honored with a lifetime achievement award, and Jeremy focuses on fine-tuning his relationship with a resentful Phillip.
06/04/2025
S6 • E7Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingWriting the Next Chapter
Efe's friends are concerned about his mental health when he expresses a sense of hopelessness about his future, and Jeremy, Vinny and Mr. Brown teach Phillip about the value of hard work.
06/11/2025
S6 • E8Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingIt Takes a Village
The facility is in an uproar over armed crimes around the neighborhood, particularly when Jeremy is targeted, but Efe finds a way to improve the community.
06/18/2025
