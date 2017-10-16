Bow Wow Roasted By Black Twitter After Posting This Throwback Photo

While it would appear as though the rapper has a knack for putting himself on the chopping block with his infamous flexing or staging crazed fandom , his career actually landed him in the hot seat this go round.

On Monday (Oct. 16), the Ohio native took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of himself featuring artists from the former Death Row artist roster. Bow's picture appears to be photoshopped as his headshot is seen floating in the signature black backdrop along with the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight, 2Pac and more.

While the "Like You" rapper's nostalgia may have cost him to be dragged by Black Twitter, Bow didn't hesitate to set the record straight. Following a barrage of jokes, Bow gave the internet a history lesson on his rise to stardom. "I was on death row at 6. This was the label roster," he explained after being questioned about the authenticity of the photo. "A fan sent me the pic it brought back memories."

Bow also tweeted out of a picture of him with Snoop and Dre from 1993, which was right around the time he was reportedly discovered by the veteran rapper. Take a look at the photo in question, below.