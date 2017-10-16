Bow Wow Roasted By Black Twitter After Posting This Throwback Photo

Rate the Bars With N.O.R.E.
Another day, another Bow Wow controversy spreading like wildfire on the Internet.
While it would appear as though the rapper has a knack for putting himself on the chopping block with his infamous flexing or staging crazed fandom, his career actually landed him in the hot seat this go round.
On Monday (Oct. 16), the Ohio native took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of himself featuring artists from the former Death Row artist roster. Bow's picture appears to be photoshopped as his headshot is seen floating in the signature black backdrop along with the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight, 2Pac and more.
While the "Like You" rapper's nostalgia may have cost him to be dragged by Black Twitter, Bow didn't hesitate to set the record straight. Following a barrage of jokes, Bow gave the internet a history lesson on his rise to stardom. "I was on death row at 6. This was the label roster," he explained after being questioned about the authenticity of the photo. "A fan sent me the pic it brought back memories."
Bow also tweeted out of a picture of him with Snoop and Dre from 1993, which was right around the time he was reportedly discovered by the veteran rapper. Take a look at the photo in question, below.
Where it all started ... pic.twitter.com/GmyRNaA6a2— Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) October 16, 2017
As history would recall, Snoop served as Bow Wow's mentor and even ushered him into the Death Row family during the early '90s. However, there is no reported evidence of Bow signing with the controversial label. After working on some of the infamous skits on Snoop's Doggystyle album, Snoop sent the young emcee back to his hometown of Columbus, Ohio. He later brought Bow back to Los Angeles, where he presented him to Jermaine Dupri, who catapulted his career as a child prodigy.
In spite of Bow's documented ties with Snoop, a full-on roast session occurred after Twitter users caught wind of the photo. Check out the most hilarious reactions below.
Bow wow was on Doggystyle and discovered by snoop— Ahmed/GIGGS STAN (@big_business_) October 16, 2017
But that death row photoshop got me yelling.
this facts. Snoop discovered Bow wow while he was on tour. He use to run with death row for a bit then snoop gave him to jermaine dupri. https://t.co/3V1s3zUjrX— JAHMED (@jahmedcarlisle) October 16, 2017
Bow Wow is that delusional cousin that swore he would’ve went pro if he didn’t roll his ankle in that JV basketball game.— Susie Sarah Glock (@OhSheila_) October 16, 2017
Niggas hate on Bow Wow like he wasn’t a huge part of hip hop culture for young niggas at one point. Dude had hits, but you know….retweets.— El Negrito 🇩🇴 (@itsbguerra) October 16, 2017
Bow Wow is the Meg Griffin of Hip Hop.— NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) October 16, 2017
Bow wow was affiliated with Snoop Dogg ... not Death Row records he never dropped any album wasn't on any other albums besides Doggystyle— K A N E U S A (@CardoGotWings) October 16, 2017
When Pac was shot, Bow Wow held him in his arms and told him he was gonna be ride for em. pic.twitter.com/tIyIgy9dOS— ⚄ Meechie Migo ⚄ (@mynameisFACE) October 16, 2017
lol i can't believe bow wow has to sit on here and prove himself. sad times.— Yan Snead (@YANBLAZE) October 16, 2017
I mean...if Bow Wow can do it, so can I. Right? pic.twitter.com/FbIvf0X75s— Myke C-Town Ⓥ (@mykectown) October 16, 2017
Bow wow is naturally corny but y’all can’t talk down on his music. Like EVER— Hibz 🇨🇦🇸🇴 (@Adolfhib) October 16, 2017
