Desiigner Learning About Hanukkah Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today

There’s only one day left of Hanukkah and apparently Desiigner wants in on the holiday festivities. The Brooklyn rapper may not be of the Jewish faith, but thanks to Kosha Dillz, an indie rapper from NYC, Desiigner got to learn a little about the holiday in a hilarious new video.

Dillz began to break down the meaning of Hanukkah as an excited Desiigner happily listened and soaked in the knowledge. "The whole vibe is that, you know, there was enough fight in people to beat and re-takeover the Temple," Dillz explained of the holiday, which stems from the Maccabean Revolt.